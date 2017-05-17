Dynamic Q1 for Tickmill with Record Trading Volume and New Features

LONDON, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tickmill Group started the year on a high note by reporting a record $146.7bn trading volume in the first quarter of 2017, while adding new languages, tools and contests, as well as strengthening its global presence in Europe and Asia.

Building on last year's exceptional trading metrics, the company executed 9.05m trades. In March only, Tickmill posted an all-time high $61.5bn trading volume and executed 3.58m trades.

The Tickmill UK CEO Duncan Anderson commented: "The strong numbers we have seen in the first quarter are a reflection of our hard work and commitment to building a trusted brand that puts clients' interests first. We are grateful for all our traders and partners who have helped us reach these outstanding results and grow so rapidly."

Holding true to the company's values as a global broker with a local approach, Tickmill has launched its Italian, Arabic and German websites, with Korean soon to be added, while the Client Area is now available in English, Polish, Spanish, Chinese, German, Italian and Czech.

In a bid to meet growing demand for sophisticated analytical tools, Tickmill added Autochartist to its range of trading tools to provide traders with unrestricted access to advanced technical analysis and live trading alerts.

The company also launched the exciting "Ultimate IB Ride" contest, giving Introducing Brokers the opportunity to grow their referral network and win a Harley-Davidson or one of over $10,000 worth of prizes.

Opening the scene of this year's international events, Tickmill sponsored the prestigious iFX EXPO Asia in Hong Kong, where it presented its institutional liquidity, white label and partnership services, while hosting an exclusive workshop for Introducing Brokers.

The team then flew to Poland to attend the FxCuffs Expo in Krakow as a Gold Sponsor, to showcase its FX and CFD services and to reinforce its presence in the Polish market.

Tickmill will soon be attending the ITForum in Rimini, Italy, the iFX EXPO International in Limassol, Cyprus and the World of Trading in Frankfurt, Germany, in its effort to expand its footprint in Europe and to strengthen its relationships with its clients and key partners.

Duncan Anderson concluded: "It has certainly been an interesting start to the year for global markets and Tickmill. In light of the expected volatility in the year ahead, we look forward to providing our clients with advanced features and resources to empower them to make the most of the rising opportunities and enhance their prospects in forex trading."

Tickmill is a global ECN/STP broker, authorised and regulated in the UK by the FCA UK and the SC by FSA SC. Tickmill offers trading services with a prime focus on CFDs on Forex, Stock Indices and Commodities including Precious Metals.

