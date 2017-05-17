NYX Strengthens Relationship with Sky Betting and Gaming

LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NYX Gaming Group (TSX-V: NYX), the market-leading end-to-end supplier and technology provider to sports betting and gaming operators across the globe, has agreed to extend its partnership with Sky Betting and Gaming (Sky Bet).

Following the successful launch of Sky Bet Italia in Q4 2016 on the OpenBet platform, NYX is building a full roadmap of activity to support the rollout of market-leading features and functionality alongside Sky Bet's sportsbook team.

NYX has also agreed in principle to integrate NYX's award-winning Open Gaming System (OGS) with Sky Bet Italia and Sky Bet UK. The award-winning platform will give the operator access to more than 1000 titles, including the blockbuster hits 'Gorilla Go Wild' and 'Double Play Superbet' from NYX's in-house games studio NextGen.

Sky Bet will also expand its content development relationship with NYX, which will see the launch of 36 new gaming titles per annum. Work will be undertaken by NYX in partnership with Sky Bet's internal game development unit, Core Gaming, with all games hosted and distributed by NYX.

Matt Davey, CEO of NYX Gaming Group said: "We're pleased to announce a strengthening of our relationship with the team at Sky Betting and Gaming, and to further support their impressive growth.

"This partnership is significant to NYX, representing a firm endorsement of the group as a whole, and emphasising the vital role it plays for the industry's most successful operators around the world.

"It also reaffirms NYX's commitment to building our partnerships and maximising the relationships across a number of different areas to deliver optimum value to our clients. The closer we work with customers to develop our relationships, the better we can tailor our products to deliver improved growth for our respective businesses."

Work will also begin work to integrate Core Gaming's casino content into NYX's casino offering. This will give Core access to over 200 operators and the full-suite of tools and technology through NYX's OGS platform.

Richard Flint, CEO of Sky Betting and Gaming Group said: "NYX Gaming Group, viaOpenBet, has been an integral component of our business since day one, the performance and stability of the platform is key to our best-in-class customer experience.

"Enhancing that customer experience is a core focus for Sky Betting and Gaming andthe strengthening of the relationship with NYX is another big step towards our objective to build the best casino in the market.

"NYX is a premium developer and we are thrilled to be able to offer their highly popular games to our players,giving our customers more options alongside our own proprietary games."

About NYX Gaming Group Limited

NYX Gaming Group Limited is a leading digital gaming provider, headquartered in Las Vegas, USA, with a staff of more than 1000 employees globally. NYX delivers value by adhering to the highest standards of customer service, probity, and responsibility.

It has one of the broadest distribution bases in the industry, with over 200 unique customers.

The award-winning NYX OGS' (Open Gaming System), which allows licensees to leverage the best-of-breed, multi-vendor casino content from around the world, is acknowledged to be the industry's market-leading gaming offering. From its own studios and a broad partner network of the most innovative third party suppliers, NYX offers customers the widest portfolio of content available, with access to over 2000 game titles, via OGS'.

In addition, NYX's award winning sports betting division OpenBet is utilized and trusted by leading sports book operators, with its scale and performance world-renowned. In 2016, the OpenBet sportsbook processed more than two billion bets and broke new records at the 2017 Grand National, where it processed 68,000 bets-per-minute.

NYX Gaming Group Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSXV: NYX.

For more information about the group visit: www.nyxgaminggroup.com