

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned that certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the country.



The warning indicates that Magellan lead tests, when performed on blood drawn from a vein, may provide results that are lower than the actual level of lead in the blood. The FDA said in a statement Wednesday that it believes the issue may date back to 2014. The warning includes all four of Magellan Diagnostics' lead testing systems: LeadCare; LeadCare II; LeadCare Plus; and LeadCare Ultra.



At the same time, FDA made it clear that all LeadCare systems can be used with blood from a finger or heel stick, including the LeadCare II system - a system found in many doctors' offices and clinics. In addition, some laboratories offer other methods of lead testing, which are not believed to be affected at this time.



The CDC recommended that parents of children younger than six years, and currently pregnant women and nursing mothers who have been tested for lead exposure, consult a health care professional about whether they should be retested.



Expressing deep concern by this situation, FDA warned laboratories and health care professionals that they should not use any Magellan Diagnostics' lead tests with blood drawn from a vein 'The agency is aggressively investigating this complicated issue to determine the cause of the inaccurate results and working with the CDC and other public health partners to address the problem as quickly as possible,' said Jeffrey Shuren, M.D., director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health.



The CDC recommends that health care professionals retest children younger than six years if their test was conducted using blood drawn from a vein using any Magellan Diagnostics' LeadCare System tests and received a result of less than 10 micrograms per deciliter (µg/dL). The CDC also recommends that women, who are currently pregnant or nursing and were tested in this manner while pregnant or nursing, get retested.



