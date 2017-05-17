Company Reveals Design Win on Major OEM Etch Tool with Navigator® II FastCap™ Solid-State Matching Network



FORT COLLINS, Colo., 2017-05-17 17:27 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:AEIS), a global leader in precision power conversion, announced today that its solid-state matching network has been selected by one of the world's largest suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The ultra-fast Navigator® II FastCap™ solid-state matching network provides greater capability, productivity and performance, enabling increased predictability and reproducibility in sub-14 nm plasma processes.



The latest addition to the Navigator II platform, FastCap solid-state technology enables tuning speeds more than 100X faster than conventional, mechanically operated, variable vacuum capacitors. When combined with Navigator II digital instrumentation and controls, the patented, hot-switchable capacitors follow the fastest process transitions in real time-offering a distinct advantage over standard vacuum capacitors and resulting in improved run-to-run process repeatability.



Yuval Wasserman, president and CEO of Advanced Energy, said, "Customer partnerships in evaluating new technologies are core to our leadership in precision power. This design win reflects our deep expertise in RF power and a collaborative effort to understand and respond to unique process challenges and dynamic plasma characteristics, in order to produce a stable and significant tune-time advantage. The best-selling Navigator II platform-the industry's first digital matching network-combined with FastCap solid-state technology is the answer to the manufacturing of thinner ?lms and ?ner features in rapid, complex, multi-step processes."



Advanced Energy leads in RF power conversion with more than 400,000 units shipped worldwide. The FastCap solution is qualified for use with AE's Paramount® line of RF power supplies. Currently in volume production, this product is available for many PECVD and etch bias applications.



About Advanced Energy



Advanced Energy (Nasdaq:AEIS) is a global leader in innovative power and control technologies for high-growth, precision power solutions for thin films processes and industrial applications. Advanced Energy is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with dedicated support and service locations around the world. For more information, go to www.advanced-energy.com.



