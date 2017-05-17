PARAMUS, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) is pleased to announce that New York State Senator Diane Savino has been added as a Keynote Speaker at the 4th Annual CWCBExpo, June 14-16 at the Javits Center in New York. Senator Savino is recognized as one of the country's most influential marijuana lawmakers and is a vocal supporter of a state's right to mandate medical marijuana programs without federal interference.

The CWCBExpo NY is a must-attend event, for established and emerging businesses in the medical marijuana, legalized cannabis and industrial hemp industries. The trade show and conference will provide expert guidance and the latest innovations for business growth in this evolving and highly regulated industry. Senator Savino joins national marijuana advocates Jesse Ventura and Roger Stone in the CWCBExpo high profile Keynote line-up, along with Civil Rights Leader, the Reverend Al Sharpton. Senator Savino's Keynote Address is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 16th.

"I am very excited to Keynote and very happy with what we've been able to accomplish in bringing medical cannabis to New York State. It would not have been possible without tremendous support, advocacy and education from so many people involved with the CWCBExpo," said Senator Savino. "I am greatly looking forward to talking with the attendees in June about how we can make sure that the Compassionate Care Act is fully and successfully implemented in New York State. Only then will we be able to provide all patients with the relief they deserve, and only then will the medical cannabis industry be the engine of economic and job-creation growth it can be."

In partnership with NY Grows, a non-profit organization for responsible adult use in New York State, CWCBExpo NY will also feature "New York State Legislative Panel on Adult Use." This high level panel will discuss the current NYS Senate and NYS Assembly bills to legalize cannabis, the possibility of their passing, and how it would affect the industry if they do pass. Colorado's marijuana czar, Ashley Gilroy, will detail the trials and triumphs in Colorado's legalization and how New York can learn from Colorado.

Joining Ms. Gilroy on this important legislature panel are: Kate M. Bell Legislative Counsel, State Policies Department Marijuana Policy Project (MPP); Joel Giambra, NY Grows Board Member, former County Executive for Erie County and Managing Director, Park Strategies, LLC; New York State Senate Liz Krueger; and Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes; Assembly Member, NY's 141st Assembly District.

The CWCBExpo NY, taking place under one roof at the Javits Center June 14-16 in the financial and media capital of the world, will also host an expanded exhibit floor (June 15-16) with suppliers in the industry showcasing cutting-edge products and services. The educational programming includes Add-on Workshops (June 14 and June 17) presenting information on becoming medical marijuana provider, opening a business, investing in cannabis and raising capital, all about industrial hemp and it is potential to transform the US economy, and the art of the cannabis sommelier. The CWCBExpo conference program will include more than 70 sessions and over 120 expert speakers covering everything from seed to sale including cultivation, processing/extraction, sales, ancillary business, advocacy legislation and more. To register for CWCBExpo NY at advance discounted rates, go to www.cwcbexpo.com.

