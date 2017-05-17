Global Sub-100nm Lithography Market Analysis Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Sub-100nm Lithography: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues" report to their offering.

The continued improvements in lithography have been the driving force that has upheld Moore's Law. Shorter wavelengths, better lenses, and adaptive optics have all contributed to this success story, which has allowed commercial chips to be fabricated with 14nm feature sizes

This report examines and projects the technologies involved, their likely developments, what problems and choices are facing users, and where the opportunities and pitfalls are. The worldwide lithography markets are analyzed and projected by type (EUV, DUV, and optical), and market shares by vendor for each type.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 The Need For This Report

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Summary of Major Issues

2.2 Summary of Market Opportunities

Chapter 3 Lithography Issues And Trends

3.1 Optical Systems

3.1.1 Introduction

3.1.2 Step-and-Repeat Aligners

3.1.3 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV)

3.2 EUV

3.5 Nano-Imprint Lithography

3.4 X-Ray Lithography

3.3 Electron Beam Lithography

3.4 Ion Beam Lithography

Chapter 4 User - Supplier Strategies

4.1 Determining Lithography Needs

4.2 Benchmarking a Vendor

4.2.1 Pricing

4.2.2 Vendor Commitment and Attitudes

4.2.3 Vendor Capabilities

4.2.4 System Capabilities

4.2.5 Vendor Feedback During Equipment Evaluation

4.2.6 Vendor Feedback During Device Production

4.3 Competitive Environment

4.4 Equipment For Class 1 Cleanrooms

4.5 Equipment For the Factory of the Future

4.6 Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Forecast

5.1 Driving Forces

5.1.1 Technical Trends

5.1.2 Economic Trends

5.1.3 Optical Limitations

5.2 Market Forecast Assumptions

5.3 Market Forecast

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mznc3h/sub100nm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716