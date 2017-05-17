FREDERICK, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- BioElectronics Corporation (OTC PINK: BIEL), www.bielcorp.com is the maker of advanced, drug-free, pain management medical devices.

The Company is pleased to announce that Tesco has placed their initial order for BioElectronics' ActiPatch® Musculoskeletal Pain Therapy devices. "We are looking forward to collaborating with this innovative retailer," said Christopher Russell, VP of Sales, BioElectronics Corporation.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, (www.tesco.com) is a British multi-national company that specializes in the merchandise and grocery retail chain markets. It is the third largest retailer in the world, measured by profits and has over 3,000 stores in the U.K. alone. Founded in 1919, Tesco has diversified its offerings since the 1990's and is now present in 8 countries across Asia and Europe. As of 2016/2017, Tesco reported revenue of $72 billion.

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in non-invasive electroceuticals and the maker of an industry leading family of electroceutical devices: ActiPatch® Therapy, over-the-counter treatment for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; RecoveryRx® Devices for chronic and post-operative wound care; Allay® Menstrual Pain Therapy. For more information, please visit www.bielcorp.com.

