DANBURY, Conn., 2017-05-17 17:33 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following an abrupt shortage of isobutylene in Europe that started in March 2017, Addivant™, a global leader in polymer additives, will apply a temporary 25% price surcharge on the following list of Antioxidants: ANOX®IC-14, LOWINOX®1790, LOWINOX®22IB46, LOWINOX®22M46, LOWINOX®44B25, LOWINOX®CA-22, LOWINOX®CPL, LOWINOX®TBM6, LOWINOX®ROSIN6 and LOWINOX®TBP6. The temporary surcharge is effective immediately. Addivant has taken and will continue to take significant measures to mitigate the impact on the availability of these products and remains committed to maintaining uninterrupted delivery to its customers.



About Addivant™ Addivant™ is an innovator in the field of polymer additives, developing customized solutions that provide customers enhanced application performance, safe handling, and reduction in cost of use. The company is recognized industry-wide for its extensive portfolio of specialty additives including antioxidants, light stabilizers, rubber additives, polymer modifiers, metal deactivators, polymerization inhibitors and intermediates. Addivant is an international company, with 11 plants in five regions as well as research, manufacturing and sales facilities around the globe. Addivant maintains its global headquarters in Connecticut, USA with regional headquarters in: Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, Basel, Switzerland, and Shanghai, China. Addivant is an independent portfolio company of SK Capital. Visit https://www.addivant.com/about-us for more information.



Addivant™, ANOX® and LOWINOX® are trademarks of Addivant.



Contacts: Beverly Kindermann Beverly.Kindermann@addivant.com Tel: +1 203 702 6182