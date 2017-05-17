NNIT A/S: NNIT acquires SCALES Group

This press release expands upon Company Announcement 5/2017 published May 17, 2017 at 5.30pm CET

NNIT acquires SCALES Group

NNIT acquires leading ERP service provider to fuel growth. Through the acquisition of SCALES Group, NNIT becomes a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 services in Denmark.

Copenhagen, May 17, 2017 - NNIT A/S, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that it has acquired SCALES, the largest independent Microsoft Dynamics 365 (previously: Dynamics AX) partner in Denmark.

It is a rare event for NNIT to invest in another company, explains Per Kogut, CEO at NNIT: "We continue to follow a robust and organic growth strategy but remain ready to fuel growth through an acquisition like this, when the opportunity occurs."

Headquartered in Denmark, SCALES is an award-winning, recognized Microsoft partner, currently employing 113 Dynamics 365 professionals in Denmark and Norway. The company will become part of the NNIT Group, named "SCALES, an NNIT Group Company", and provide competitive, high-quality state-of-the-art implementation capabilities.

"We are honored to be one of very few companies to qualify for NNIT's strong requirements," says Hasse Bergman, CEO at SCALES. "In this deal, we see an opportunity to share our services beyond borders and with bigger corporations. The cultural fit between our two companies is excellent and we look forward to be part the global NNIT team."

Per Kogut, CEO at NNIT says: "We very much look forward to adopting SCALES and their expertise into the NNIT Group. Our offerings complement each other perfectly to a full array of services, thereby meeting the fast growing demand for Microsoft Dynamics 365 services."

Through the acquisition of SCALES, NNIT now caters for the entire ERP value chain, from outsourcing through application management, implementation, operation and further development of our clients' ERP solution, Microsoft Dynamics 365.

According to Gartner, the market for ERP services is predicted to grow at an annual 4% rate, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 is increasingly accepted as an attractive ERP solution for medium- and large sized enterprises.

Combined with its SAP capabilities, NNIT becomes a leading provider of wall-to-wall ERP services - currently unrivalled in Denmark.

More information

Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, hhey@nnit.com (mailto:hhey@nnit.com)

About SCALES

Headquartered in Soeborg/Copenhagen, Denmark, SCALES Group is a leading Danish-based consultancy fully dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art implementations of Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP solutions. For the financial year 2016 SCALES Group generated revenue of DKK 116 million and an operating profit of DKK 15 million equal to an operating profit margin of 12.7%. SCALES Group employs 113 full-time employees and growing being located in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Odense and Aalborg in Denmark as well as Oslo, Norway.

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of December 31, 2016, NNIT A/S had 2,809 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com).

