17 May 2017

St Mark Homes Plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

St Mark Homes (NEX: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South East of England, today announces that Finance Director Sean Ryan has acquired 4,912 Ordinary shares of 50p each (ISIN: GB0033501445) in the company. He now has an interest in 184,912 shares (4.2%of the issued share capital of the Company).

The Company was notified of the purchase which was carried out in part on 16 May 2017 and in part of 17 May 2017. The average price paid per share was £0.94.

Directors Interests



The aggregate interests of the Directors of St Mark and their spouses is 882,912 shares (20.0 % percent of the issued capital of the Company). In addition members of the family of the Chairman, Bernard Tansey, and Chief Executive Officer, Barry Tansey own an additional 225,980 shares (5.12% of the issued share capital).



The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

