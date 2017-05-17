U.S. Consumer Payments Outlook Through 2020: Credit Card, Debit Card, Prepaid Card, Cash, Check, Online And Mobile Payments, and P2P and Money Transfers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "U.S. Consumer Payments Outlook Through 2020" report to their offering.

Consumer payment preferences are changing faster than ever before, migrating further toward electronic and card-based payments and away from paper-based payments such as cash and check. Hastening this migration, e-commerce and m-commerce are transforming the nature of consumer payments, tilting the balance further in favor of bill- and non-bill electronic and card-based payments; while P2P payments take digital shape. Cash and check are on the chopping block: Dropping from an 8.7% share in 2016, the author expects cash to comprise 6.9% of consumer payment value in 2020, with declines also noted for check payments, with card-based and electronic payment picking up the slack.

These shifts in consumer payment preferences are shaping the value and volume of payments made, affecting market share for cash, debit cards, prepaid cards, credit cards, electronic payments such as online banking bill payment and bank account payment, and of course cash and check. This, in turn, has ramifications for industry participants drawing revenue or paying fees from the consumer payments food chain.

Addressing this shift, the "U.S. Consumer Payments Outlook Through 2020" provides both trended consumer usage, behaviour and attitude analysis on consumer payments and market sizes and forecasts through 2020 for key consumer payments instruments and methods.

The report emphasizes 2007-2016 survey trending of consumer payment usage and behaviour, segmented by payment instrument and method: credit card, debit card, prepaid card, cash, check, online and mobile payments, and P2P and money transfers, with demographic analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



Report Scope

U.S. Payments Value & Volume: Market Size And Forecast

Consumer Credit Card Payments

Consumer Debit And Prepaid Card Payments

ACH Payments

Check Payments

Cash Payments

Online And Mobile Payments

P2P And Money Transfer

2. Market Size And Forecast



U.S. Payments Value & Volume: Market Size And Forecast

Payments Value And Volume: 2012-2020

U.S. Consumer Payments Value & Volume: Market Size And Forecast

Consumer Payments Value And Volume: 2012-2020

Consumer Payment Card Market Size

3. Consumer Credit Card Payments



Consumer General-Purpose Credit Card Payment Market Size

Credit Card Usage Forecast

Credit Card Trends

Balances Outstanding And Number Of Cards Trend Downward

Subprime Borrowers No Longer A Factor

Usage Trends

Demographic Trends

Usage Frequency Trends

Demographic Trends

Number Of Cards In Wallet: Trends Over Time

4. Consumer Debit And Prepaid Card Payments



Consumer General-Purpose Debit & Prepaid Card Payment Market Size

Visa Dominates

Debit Card Usage Forecast

Debit Card Trends

Usage Trends

Demographic Trends

2007-2016 Trends

2010-2016 Demographic Trends

Cash And Purchase Usage And Usage Frequency Trends

Prepaid Card Usage Trends - 2010-2016 Trends

2010-2016 Demographic Trends

5. ACH Payments



ACH Payments Market Size

Credit Vs. Debit Transfers

ACH Consumer Payment Market Size

Consumer ACH Payments Value And Volume: 2012-2020

6. Check Payments



Check Payments Market Size

Consumer Check Payments: Still Broadly Used But With Low-And Lesser-Frequency

Consumer Check Payments

Demographic Analysis

7. Cash Payments



U.S. Consumer Cash Payment Value & Volume: Market Size & Forecast

Carrying And Withdrawing Cash

Cash In Circulation: Big Bill Boom

Carrying Cash

Cash Withdrawal Amounts Higher Than Credit Card And Debit Card Payment Value

In Important Ways, Cash Remains King

Cash Takes A Hit But Remains Resilient

Degree Of Using Cash To Pay For Goods And Services

Reasons For Choosing Cash Over Payment Cards

Cash Preferences: Paying For Purchases And Bills

Influence Of Cash Preference On Payment Cards, By Type

Influence Of Cash Preference On Banking Relationship And Creditworthiness

8. Online And Mobile Payments



Remote Payment Growth Rate Twice The In-Person Payment Rate

Payment Method Usage Trends

Online Purchasing Usage Penetration Growth Slowing Down

Online And Mobile Purchase Frequency Trends

Credit Cards The Online Payment Method Of Choice; Paypal Firmly Established

Phone/Mail Payment Usage Methods See Check Declines

Bill Payment Trends

Bill Payment Methods Used: Trends Over Time

Form Of Payment Used To Pay Bills: Trends Over Time

Mobile Wallets

Mobile Wallet Payment Entry Method

9. P2P And Money Transfer



P2P And Money Transfer Usage Methods: Trends Over Time

Bank-Driven P2P Usage And Interest

Instant P2P Payment Usage And Interest

Companies Mentioned



- American Express

- Discover

- Mastercard

- Visa



Companies Mentioned



- American Express

- Discover

- Mastercard

- Visa



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5dfd3s/u_s_consumer

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716