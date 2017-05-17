U.S. Consumer Payments Outlook Through 2020: Credit Card, Debit Card, Prepaid Card, Cash, Check, Online And Mobile Payments, and P2P and Money Transfers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "U.S. Consumer Payments Outlook Through 2020" report to their offering.
Consumer payment preferences are changing faster than ever before, migrating further toward electronic and card-based payments and away from paper-based payments such as cash and check. Hastening this migration, e-commerce and m-commerce are transforming the nature of consumer payments, tilting the balance further in favor of bill- and non-bill electronic and card-based payments; while P2P payments take digital shape. Cash and check are on the chopping block: Dropping from an 8.7% share in 2016, the author expects cash to comprise 6.9% of consumer payment value in 2020, with declines also noted for check payments, with card-based and electronic payment picking up the slack.
These shifts in consumer payment preferences are shaping the value and volume of payments made, affecting market share for cash, debit cards, prepaid cards, credit cards, electronic payments such as online banking bill payment and bank account payment, and of course cash and check. This, in turn, has ramifications for industry participants drawing revenue or paying fees from the consumer payments food chain.
Addressing this shift, the "U.S. Consumer Payments Outlook Through 2020" provides both trended consumer usage, behaviour and attitude analysis on consumer payments and market sizes and forecasts through 2020 for key consumer payments instruments and methods.
The report emphasizes 2007-2016 survey trending of consumer payment usage and behaviour, segmented by payment instrument and method: credit card, debit card, prepaid card, cash, check, online and mobile payments, and P2P and money transfers, with demographic analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Report Scope
- U.S. Payments Value & Volume: Market Size And Forecast
- Consumer Credit Card Payments
- Consumer Debit And Prepaid Card Payments
- ACH Payments
- Check Payments
- Cash Payments
- Online And Mobile Payments
- P2P And Money Transfer
2. Market Size And Forecast
- U.S. Payments Value & Volume: Market Size And Forecast
- Payments Value And Volume: 2012-2020
- U.S. Consumer Payments Value & Volume: Market Size And Forecast
- Consumer Payments Value And Volume: 2012-2020
- Consumer Payment Card Market Size
3. Consumer Credit Card Payments
- Consumer General-Purpose Credit Card Payment Market Size
- Credit Card Usage Forecast
- Credit Card Trends
- Balances Outstanding And Number Of Cards Trend Downward
- Subprime Borrowers No Longer A Factor
- Usage Trends
- Demographic Trends
- Usage Frequency Trends
- Demographic Trends
- Number Of Cards In Wallet: Trends Over Time
4. Consumer Debit And Prepaid Card Payments
- Consumer General-Purpose Debit & Prepaid Card Payment Market Size
- Visa Dominates
- Debit Card Usage Forecast
- Debit Card Trends
- Usage Trends
- Demographic Trends
- 2007-2016 Trends
- 2010-2016 Demographic Trends
- Cash And Purchase Usage And Usage Frequency Trends
- Prepaid Card Usage Trends - 2010-2016 Trends
- 2010-2016 Demographic Trends
5. ACH Payments
- ACH Payments Market Size
- Credit Vs. Debit Transfers
- ACH Consumer Payment Market Size
- Consumer ACH Payments Value And Volume: 2012-2020
6. Check Payments
- Check Payments Market Size
- Consumer Check Payments: Still Broadly Used But With Low-And Lesser-Frequency
- Consumer Check Payments
- Demographic Analysis
7. Cash Payments
- U.S. Consumer Cash Payment Value & Volume: Market Size & Forecast
- Carrying And Withdrawing Cash
- Cash In Circulation: Big Bill Boom
- Carrying Cash
- Cash Withdrawal Amounts Higher Than Credit Card And Debit Card Payment Value
- In Important Ways, Cash Remains King
- Cash Takes A Hit But Remains Resilient
- Degree Of Using Cash To Pay For Goods And Services
- Reasons For Choosing Cash Over Payment Cards
- Cash Preferences: Paying For Purchases And Bills
- Influence Of Cash Preference On Payment Cards, By Type
- Influence Of Cash Preference On Banking Relationship And Creditworthiness
8. Online And Mobile Payments
- Remote Payment Growth Rate Twice The In-Person Payment Rate
- Payment Method Usage Trends
- Online Purchasing Usage Penetration Growth Slowing Down
- Online And Mobile Purchase Frequency Trends
- Credit Cards The Online Payment Method Of Choice; Paypal Firmly Established
- Phone/Mail Payment Usage Methods See Check Declines
- Bill Payment Trends
- Bill Payment Methods Used: Trends Over Time
- Form Of Payment Used To Pay Bills: Trends Over Time
- Mobile Wallets
- Mobile Wallet Payment Entry Method
9. P2P And Money Transfer
- P2P And Money Transfer Usage Methods: Trends Over Time
- Bank-Driven P2P Usage And Interest
- Instant P2P Payment Usage And Interest
Companies Mentioned
- American Express
- Discover
- Mastercard
- Visa
