FLSmidth: FLSmidth signs large cement plant contract in North Africa

FLSmidth has signed a contract for a state-of-the-art cement plant valued at more than EUR 100 million. The contract includes engineering, equipment supply, construction supervision, commissioning, and training.

Located in the North Africa region, the plant will mainly supply cement to its local market. Once completed, the cement plant will have a capacity of 12,000 tonnes per day.

"We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the preferred supplier of this cement plant. It marks the culmination of a close collaboration between the customer and FLSmidth, enabling us to deliver a state-of-the-art cement plant based on our experience and competencies from the cement industry, our global presence, and the know-how of our 12,000 employees in delivering productivity enhancing solutions. North Africa is a very important market to FLSmidth and we have previously supplied several cement plants across the region," said Per Mejnert Kristensen, Group Executive Vice President, Cement Division.

The contract is worth more than EUR 100 million and is among several other conditions subject to receipt of the down payment by FLSmidth. Until all conditions are met and the contract becomes effective, it will not be part of the order intake. A separate company announcement will be issued when the contract becomes effective.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risk and uncertainty, which may cause actual developments to differ materially from the guidance provided.

FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service solutions to customers worldwide. Productivity, sustainability, and quality are focus areas for FLSmidth and its 12,000 employees. The company generated revenue of DKK 18 billion in 2016. Read more on www.flsmidth.com (http://www.flsmidth.com)

