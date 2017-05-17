Ageas: Regulated information - Resolutions of the General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV on 17 May 2017

The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV have approved the proposals submitted to it by the Board of Directors.

41.91 % of the share capital was represented.

The General Meetings of Shareholders have approved:

the company's statutory annual accounts for the financial year 2016;

the payment of a gross cash dividend of EUR 2.10 per Ageas share [1] (#_ftn1) ;

the remuneration report;

the appointment of Mrs. Katleen Vandeweyer as an independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors for a period of 4 years, until the close of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2021;

the reappointment of Mr. Bart De Smet as executive member of the Board of Directors (CEO), for a period of 4 years, until the close of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2021;

the cancellation of 7,170,522 own shares bought back in 2016.

The shareholders have also approved the other agenda points, including the amendments to the Articles of Association and the acquisition of ageas SA/NV shares.

Finally, the Meetings approved the proposal to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditor KPMG Réviseurs d'Entreprises/ Bedrijfsrevisoren for the financial year 2016.

[1] (#_ftnref1) Dividend: the meeting approved a gross cash dividend of EUR 2.10 per Ageas share for the financial year 2016. The timetable is as follows: 29 May 2017: ex-dividend date; 31 May 2017: payment date (coupon no.6). More information about the fiscal treatment of the dividend can be found on http://www.ageas.com/en/investors/dividend (http://www.ageas.com/en/investors/dividend).





