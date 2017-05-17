Paris, 17 May 2017 - 17h40

COFACE SA: Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 17th 2017 adopted all the proposed resolutions

The Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of COFACE SA was held on May 17th 2016 at the company's headquarters in Bois Colombes, and it was chaired by Mr. Laurent Mignon, Chairman of the Board of Directors.



All the proposed resolutions were adopted by COFACE SA's shareholders by a large majority, including the payment of a dividend of €0.13 per share for the 2016 financial year. The coupon date is set at May 22nd 2017 and the dividend will be paid on May 24th 2017.



All documents related to this meeting are available on COFACE SA institutional website (www.coface.com (http://www.coface.com)) and more precisely under "Investors/General Assembly". The resolution voting results are on line at: http://www.coface.com/Investors/General-Assembly (http://www.coface.com/Investors/General-Assembly)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as Coface SA's integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group's website: http://www.coface.com/Investors (http://www.coface.com/Investors)

COFACE SA Shareholders' Meeting adopted all proposed resolutions (http://hugin.info/161449/R/2105616/799188.pdf)



