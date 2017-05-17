Ageas: Regulated information - Ageas communicates on revised total

Following the cancellation of 7,170,522 Ageas shares bought back in 2016, the total number of issued shares (the 'denominator') has declined to 209,399,949.

This information is available on the Ageas website under "Investors - Shareholders structure" (http://www.ageas.com/en/investors/shareholders-structure (http://www.ageas.com/en/investors/shareholders-structure)).

