Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.05.2017 | 17:54
PR Newswire

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire
London, May 17

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc as at 31 March 2017 has been made available on the Company's website on the link listed below:

http://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/fund-update/brsct-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

17 May 2017

END


