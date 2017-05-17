Issuer Direct Corporation to Present at the 18th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investors Conference

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE MKT: ISDR), an industry-leading communications and compliance company today announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian R. Balbirnie, will present at the 18th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investors Conference to be held on May 24-25, 2017 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, in Santa Monica, CA.

Management will be presenting on Wednesday, May 24th at 2:00pm and will also be available for one-on-one meetings. To schedule a one-on-one meeting please contact B. Riley at conference@brileyco.com. For more information about the conference, please visit www.brileyco.com.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id. , empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in RTP, NC, Issuer Direct serves more than 2,000 public and private companies in more than 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

