TARRYTOWN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Westcon-Comstor, the leading value-added global distributor of security, unified communications, network infrastructure and data center solutions, today announced it has completed a global shared services and business process outsourcing (BPO) program that will bring significant efficiencies, and delivers consistent and improved customer service.

The two-year program, now completed across 52 countries on five continents, provides the company with increased opportunity to focus on its core competency -- bringing innovative technology solutions and services to market on behalf of its vendor partners and solution provider customers.

Westcon-Comstor began its business transformation program in EMEA in 2015, continued with the project in Asia-Pacific last year, and concluded this month by going live in North America. Creating regional shared service centers, and integrating with one global BPO partner, Genpact, gives the company a unified platform for transactional processes, global consistency, and simplified integration with its customers and vendors.

Accelerating Business Efficiencies, Opportunities

The BPO project was completed alongside a separate SAP ERP platform deployment, completed in three years across 54 countries, both initiatives helping Westcon-Comstor significantly transform its business operations to meet the evolving needs of vendors and solution providers going forward.

"These business process improvements will enable our sales teams to spend less time on administration and more time helping customers grow their business," said Dolph Westerbos, CEO of Westcon-Comstor. "Combined with the completion of our global ERP rollout, the company is now optimized to take full advantage of future opportunities at an accelerated, more efficient pace."

Partnering with Genpact has provided Westcon-Comstor the opportunity to transform its country-based operating model to that of regional operating platforms which result in better service and support for vendors and solution providers. To date, Genpact has processed nearly half a million orders for Westcon-Comstor on behalf of more than 10,000 solution providers around the globe.

Westcon-Comstor expects to see improved business metrics around order entry, finance and administration, purchasing, and marketing operations -- while becoming better business partners for vendors and solution providers.

"We have been on an intense transformation and modernization journey these past years, and certainly not without challenges," continued Westerbos. "But being the global distribution partner for many of our vendors and customers, with operations in every corner on earth, we needed to provide a consistent and compliant operating model to scale our business further. Our employees have managed unprecedented change, and I am very proud of their achievements. We will continue to optimize our operational processes, but with this initiative complete, we have the foundation for long-term, sustainable success for our company, as well as the strengthened ability to accelerate our customers' success."

"Westcon-Comstor has a tremendous technology knowledge and skillset that can now be more strategically applied to serving their partners. That's their DNA. No longer will they be burdened by administrative tasks that we can do more efficiently," said N.V. "Tiger" Tyagarajan, president and CEO of Genpact. "We are integrating our automation capabilities and other digital solutions to help transform Westcon-Comstor's operations, allowing their solutions experts to focus on driving business value for their partners. This is a great relationship and we look forward to working with Westcon-Comstor to achieve even greater business growth."

