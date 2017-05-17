Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal bone cement marketreport. This research report also lists 20 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The rise in demand for orthopedic surgeries and interventional procedures such as vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty will increase the demand for bone cement for joint fixation. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics in a 2014 report, more than 72 million people in the US have disc degeneration, a progressive condition.

Competitive vendor landscape

Theglobal bone cement market is highly concentrated and dominated by Tier-1 players with stronger positions than Tier-2/Tier-3 vendors. The key players dominating the market are Stryker and Zimmer Biomet. The market also includes other prominent companies, such as Cook Medical, aap Implantate, and G-21.

"The growing focus on the development of bone cement with high quality and safety such as antibiotic-loaded bone cement for arthroplasty and orthopedic joint fixations, with better features, will increase the competition among existing vendors," says Barath Palada, a lead orthopedics and medical devices research analyst from Technavio.

Also, the growing strategic initiatives such as M&A, awareness programs, and investments in R&D activities to strengthen their presence in the market will increase their revenue shares. The competition among the key players is high due to their dominant position in the market.

Top five bone cement market vendors

DJO Global

DJO Global is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-end medical devices for various indications such as orthopedic, knee, hip, upper extremity surgeries, and offers bone cement solutions. The company offers bone cement products through its surgical implants segment. It offers Cobalt bone cement, which is a high viscosity cement with features such as SoftPac technology to eliminate the risk of glass fragments in the cement mixture.

Stryker

Stryker designs, develops, and markets medical devices worldwide through its distribution channels. The company's products include surgical navigation systems, surgical equipment used in trauma surgeries and joint replacement, endoscopic, neurosurgical, neurovascular, and spinal devices. It also provides patient handling and emergency medical equipment.

Smith Nephew

Smith Nephew develops medical devices and equipment for emergency, hospital, home, and specialist environments. Its products are used in surgery, post-operative care during recovery, critical, and intensive care, interventional procedures, and in a series of high-end home drug administration therapies. The group operates through two segments namely, advanced wound management and advanced surgical devices.

TEKNIMED

TEKNIMED designs, develops, and manufactures implantable biomaterials. It is also specialized in offering bone substitutes, arthroplasty cement, vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty cement, resorbable polymers and ligaments, and orthopedic bone cement materials.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet develops, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive, spinal and trauma devices, biologics, dental implants, and related surgical products. The company generated a revenue of USD 5,998 million in FY2015 and invested USD 268.8 million in R&D programs in the same year.

