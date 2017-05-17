DETROIT, MI--(Marketwired - May 17, 2017) - JobFairGiant.com announces the Michigan Hot Jobs! Expo 2017 series starting on Wednesday, May 31 st from 9am-3pm. The first event will take place at the Holiday Inn Hotel, 17201 Northline Road., Southgate, MI.

Candidates attending the Michigan Hot Jobs! Expo series will be able to speak with Human Resources representatives and complete job applications. The goal of the event is to showcase 50 to 75 local and national employers; and provide an opportunity for candidates to apply in-person.

CJ Eason, Community Outreach Director, states, "Job Expos are great ways to interact with candidates before the hiring process begins. It allows the candidates to ask questions and get to know recruiters before an interview. The event series will also include free job workshops geared to help job seekers with resume writing, interviewing and techniques for finding employment."

A variety of employers from both the public and private sectors will be eager to discuss immediate openings in a wide range of fields including Engineering, Information Technology, Skilled Trades, Seasonal, Manufacturing, Production, Industrial, General Labor, Customer Services, Retail, Management, Restaurant, Accounting, Banking, Office Support, Clerical, Data Entry, Call Center, Installation, Technical, Machining, Electrical, Mortgage, Financial Planning, Insurance, Education, Truck Driving, Real Estate, Nursing, Rehabilitation, Human Services, and other career fields.

Several Michigan Hot Jobs! Expo events will happen throughout Metro Detroit; mark your calendar and plan to attend these upcoming event dates from 9am to 3pm.

May 31, 2017 Holiday Inn Hotel - Southgate, MI

June 28, 2017 Best Western Hotel - Southfield, MI

July 26, 2017 Wyndham Garden Hotel - Sterling Heights

About JobFairGiant.com - For over 12 years we have held the title as the "Largest Monthly Job Expo in Michigan"; our reputation for bridging the gap between job seekers and candidates has helped over 35,000 people obtain viable employment.

Information regarding the upcoming job expo is available on the company website at JobFairGiant.com or by calling 734-956-4550.

