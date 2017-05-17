

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Wednesday's session solidly in negative territory. The markets got off to a weak start and dropped further following the weak opening on Wall Street. Investors exited riskier investments in favor of safe havens due to the growing concerns over the political turmoil in the U.S.



Investors are becoming doubtful that President Donald Trump will be able to implement tax reform and deregulation as the problems for his administration continue to mount. Reports claim Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to quash an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. A report from the New York Times cited a memo Comey purportedly wrote shortly after an Oval Office meeting he had with Trump in February.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 1.34 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 1.57 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 1.11 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 1.35 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 1.63 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.25 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 1.38 percent.



In Frankfurt, shares of ThyssenKrupp jumped 3.05 percent.



In Paris, Ubisoft Entertainment tumbled 3.62 percent after the entertainment firm cut its mid-term sales forecast and rejected the possibility of a hostile takeover by Vivendi.



Bouygues slipped 0.75 percent as a stronger performance in telecoms enabled the conglomerate to narrow its first-quarter net loss.



In London, British Land fell 3.34 percent in London. The property developer reported an 85 percent drop in pre-tax profit for the year ended March and said it expects Brexit uncertainty to continue as companies draw up contingency plans.



Llodys Banking Group rallied 1.95 percent after the government said it had sold its remaining shares in the bank in a landmark moment for the U.K. banking sector nearly a decade after the £20.3bn taxpayer-backed rescue.



Energy giant Tullow Oil increased 0.89 percent after announcing an oil discovery in Northern Kenya.



ABN Amro dropped 4.72 percent in Amsterdam despite its Q1 profit coming above estimates.



Raiffeisen Bank dipped 0.18 percent in Vienna after its first-quarter profit beat estimates



Eurozone inflation accelerated as estimated in April, final data from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Headline inflation climbed to 1.9 percent from 1.5 percent in March. Inflation has returned to the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent.'



Eurozone construction output declined in March after rebounding in the previous month, data published by Eurostat showed Wednesday. Construction output dropped 1.1 percent in March from February, when it grew 5.5 percent.



The UK unemployment rate declined in the first quarter despite a slowdown in economic growth, while earnings growth remained weak amid rising inflation.



The ILO jobless rate eased to 4.6 percent in the three months to March, the lowest since 1975, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



The rate dropped from 5.1 percent in the previous year and 4.7 percent in the three months to February.



The number of unemployed decreased by 53,000 from the previous quarter to 1.54 million in the three months to March.



British household finances are experiencing the most severe strain since the middle of 2014, amid subdued pay growth and as living costs rose at the fastest pace in nearly three years, survey data from IHS Markit and Ipsos Mori showed Wednesday.



The IHS Markit Household Finance Index climbed to 42.4 from 42.5 in April. The latest reading was well below the post-crisis peak of 46.2 seen in January 2015.



