Term Sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Issuer: Lýsing hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 621101-2420 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Ármúli 1, 108 Reykjavík -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Bonds/bills: Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) LYSING 17 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000028801 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK - Icelandic krona -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 19.05.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 138157 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Corporate bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 10.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit 15.000.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 3.460.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount admitted to trading at this time 3.460.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date Wednesday, May 17, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date Tuesday, May 15, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date Wednesday, May 15, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 3,95% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date Wednesday, May 17, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date Tuesday, May 15, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index Consumer Price Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value 441,07333 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date Wednesday, May 17, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making None -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued Yes interest for days missing until next business day? --------------------------------------------------------------------------------