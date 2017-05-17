Global and China Automotive Rearview Mirror Industry Report, 2016-2021: Advances in Camera Technology, Relaxed Laws and Regulations, and Deeper Demand for Connectivity - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global and China Automotive Rearview Mirror Industry Report, 2016-2021" report to their offering.

With advances in camera technology, relaxed laws and regulations, and deeper demand for connectivity, automotive rearview mirror is changing in forms and functions of the product. Automotive rearview mirror market characterized the following in 2016.

According to statistics, electric control, heating, electric folding, interior rearview mirror auto-dimming, memory, exterior rearview mirror auto-dimming functions of the rearview mirror for passenger car witnessed a higher penetration in 2016, a 0.64/3.41/3.18/0.83/0.22/0.32 percentage points increase over 2015 respectively, indicating ever-richer functions of automotive rearview mirror.

Smart rearview mirror has independent operating system and operation space, allows users to install software, games, navigation, and other applications, enables wireless internet access via WIFI or mobile communication network, and provides functions like driving recording, GPS positioning, speed camera warning, visible reversing, and real-time online audio & video entertainment.

Driven by demand for connected car, the Chinese smart rearview mirror AM has been hot, attracting driving recorder businesses (JADO), Internet firms (360), AI enterprises (Mobvoi), navigation companies (Roadrover Technology), and map firms (Careland) to develop smart rearview mirror.

Some enterprises have tapped into OE market. Roewe RX5, the model launched in Jul 2016, carried Alibaba's mobile operating system YunOS and JADO's smart rearview mirrors when it leaved the factory. Compared with AM, OEM smart rearview mirror needs no re-wiring and makes the wiring in car more simple and reliable. Meanwhile, it delivers better connected performance among rearview mirror, central control display, dashboard screen, and HUD, and is expected to squeeze the space for AM.

More and more enterprises develop camera solutions to replace traditional rearview mirror.

Thanks to progress in camera technology, falling costs, and less strict laws and regulations in some countries/regions, more and more parts producers and OEMs start developing camera solutions to replace conventional rearview mirror.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Automotive Rearview Mirror Industry



2 Global Automotive Rearview Mirror Market



3 China Automotive Rearview Mirror Market



4 Electronic Rearview Mirror Market



5 Smart Rearview Mirror Market



6 Global Rearview Mirror Companies



7 Traditional Chinese Rearview Mirror Companies



8 Chinese Smart Rearview Mirror Companies



9 Summary and Forecast

Companies Mentioned

- Beijing GoldRare Automobile Parts Co., Ltd.

- Changchun FAWAY Automobile Components Co., Ltd.

- Changzhou Yuyi Mirrors Co., Ltd.

- Dongguan Lnsu Electronic And Technology Co., Ltd.

- Dongguang Kaka Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

- FLABEG Automotive Mirror (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

- Ficosa

- Gentex

- Guangdong Coagent Electronics S&T Co., Ltd.

- Hebei Guangying Auto Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

- Ichikoh

- JADO

- JEAVOX

- JIDOU Information Technology Co., Ltd.

- Jiangmen Shongli Rearview Mirror Industrial Co., Ltd.

- Jiangsu Feituo Auto Mirrors System Co., Ltd.

- Jiangsu Tianhe Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

- Jilin FAW Industry Dongguang Automobile Mirrors Co., Ltd.

- MEKRA Lang

- Magna

- Mobvoi

- Murakami Kaimeido

- Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Co., Ltd.

- Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.

- Qihoo 360 Technology Co., Ltd.

- Samvardhana Motherson

- Shanghai Bolson Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

- Shanghai Ganxiang Automobile Mirror (Group) Co., Ltd

- Shenzhen RoadRover Technology Co., Ltd.

- Shenzhen Soling Industrial Co., Ltd.

- Shenzhen Youhao Internet of Vehicles Co., Ltd.

- Sichuan Sky-view Automobile Mirror Co., Ltd.

- Tokai Rika

- Wenzhou Meixinghua Car & Mirror Co. Ltd.

- Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems (Group) Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/snt9nv/global_and_china

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716