MAY 19 DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against FTD Companies, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a class action lawsuit against FTD Companies, Inc. ("FTD" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FTD). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares between March 13, 2015 and March 14, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm by May 19, 2017, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased FTD shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, FTD made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: FTD's financial statements contained errors relating to the assessment of cross-border indirect taxes; that the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; that FTD overstated the benefits of the Provide acquisition; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On March 14, 2017, the Company announced that it identified "errors" relating to "the assessment of cross-border indirect taxes." FTD added that, as a result of the errors, it would revise its previously-reported consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2014 and for the quarters in the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2016. Upon release of this information, FTD's stock price lowered materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

