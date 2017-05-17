sprite-preloader
WKN: A1JAKW ISIN: KYG7114V1023 
17.05.2017
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces an Investigation of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. and Advises Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces that it is investigating claims against Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ("Pingtan" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PME) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

To get more information about this investigation, please contact Brian Lundin, Esquire, of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or by email at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

On May 10, 2017, a report asserted that Pingtan concealed its involvement in forced labor, illegal fishing, and human trafficking schemes. When this information was released, the Company's shares fell in value.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC
Brian Lundin, Esq.
Telephone: 888-713-1033
Facsimile: 888-713-1125
brian@lundinlawpc.com
http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC


