

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Tuesday morning made it clear to the company's shareholders that he will continue his support for President Donald Trump because he is a 'Patriot.'



Speaking at JP Morgan's annual shareholder meeting, Dimon said, 'He is the president of the United States, he is the pilot flying the airplane. I'd try to help any president of the US because I'm a patriot. That does not mean I agree with every policy he is trying to implement.'



Dimon was responding to several of investors who criticized JPMorgan's support towards Donald Trump's administration and policies. Few investors even asked whether he would step down from Trump's business advisory council.



Dimon said he agreed with Trump's plans to reform the corporate tax system. 'Our corporate tax system is driving capital and brains overseas and excessive regulation is reducing growth and business formation particularly for small businesses,' he said.



However, he also noted that it does not mean that he supports all of the policies of Trump administration. Dimon added that the administration needed to roll back some of the regulations placed on the big banks after the financial crisis.



'We are not looking to throw out the entirety of Dodd-Frank or other rules, it is however appropriate to open up the rulebook in the light of day and rework the rules and regulations that don't work well or are unnecessary,' Dimon said. 'We believe that changes can and should be made to preserve the safety and soundness of the financial system'.



