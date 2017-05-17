Olaine, 2017-05-17 18:24 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curriculum Vitae of Andis Krumins, Candidate for Council Membership of AS Olainfarm
EDUCATION:
2014-2017 Psychiatry studies at post-graduate Program of Riga Stradins University
1990-1997 Doctoral studies at Medical Faculty of Latvian Medical Academy
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE:
2017.
Psychiatry and Narcology Center of Riga
Residing doctor
SIA "AO Solutions"
Member of the Board
Latvian Foundation for Development of Radiology
Member of the Board
2004 - 2014
SIA "Multitrial Clinical Trials"
Member of the Board
2003
Latvian Ministry of Health
Parliamentary Secretary
Number of shares of AS Olainfarm owned: 0
