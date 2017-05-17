Olaine, 2017-05-17 18:24 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curriculum Vitae of Andis Krumins, Candidate for Council Membership of AS Olainfarm









EDUCATION:



2014-2017 Psychiatry studies at post-graduate Program of Riga Stradins University



1990-1997 Doctoral studies at Medical Faculty of Latvian Medical Academy





PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE:



2017.



Psychiatry and Narcology Center of Riga



Residing doctor



SIA "AO Solutions"



Member of the Board



Latvian Foundation for Development of Radiology



Member of the Board



2004 - 2014



SIA "Multitrial Clinical Trials"



Member of the Board



2003



Latvian Ministry of Health



Parliamentary Secretary



Number of shares of AS Olainfarm owned: 0



Information prepared by: Salvis Lapins JSC Olainfarm Member of the Management Board Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, Latvia, LV 2114 Phone: +371 6 7013 717 Fax: +371 6 7013 777 E-mail: Salvis.Lapins@olainfarm.lv