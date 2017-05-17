China Blood Product Industry Report 2017: Product Market Size Expected to Hit RMB47.5 Billion in 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Blood Product Industry Report, 2017-2021" report to their offering.

China's blood product market size mushroomed in 2016 under the impetus of liberalization of limited-price policy, price rises in varying degrees and lot release volume growth for blood products in 2015, estimated to reach RMB23.8 billion throughout the year, up 16.7% from 2015.

China's blood product industry will develop at full speed boosted by downstream demand, accompanied by a steady rise in the number of plasma stations and consolidated profit margin improvement of plasma. The market size is expected to hit RMB47.5 billion in 2021.

Main features of blood product industry in China 2016 are shown as below:

1. As plasma supply increases, supply-demand balance can be seen in 2025



China's plasma collection volume has been increasing over recent years driven by blood product price deregulation and accelerated establishment of new plasma stations. In 2016, 6,964 tons of plasma was collected in China, up 19.8% year on year. Despite continuous growth, plasma collection volume still cannot meet the ever-increasing market demand. In the future, China will see plasma collection volume shooting up propelled by a growing number of plasma collection stations and is expected to achieve balance between plasma supply and demand in 2025.

2. A steady increase in lot release volume of main products



So far, Chinese blood products are still dominated by human albumin and human immunoglobulin for intravenous injection, which take an over 70% blood product market share. In 2016, human albumin and human immunoglobulin (pH4) for intravenous injection registered respective lot release volumes of 39.31 million bottles (10g/bottle) and 10.89 million bottles (2.5g/bottle), up 17.8% and 27.4% respectively year on year.

In addition, lot release volumes of domestic blood products in short supply such as blood coagulation factor VIII, human immunoglobulin and human prothrombin complex also witnessed substantial growth in 2016, respectively 38.0%, 143.8% and 20%.

3. R&D efforts intensified for new products; comprehensive utilization of plasma to be raised



At present, Chinese blood product enterprises can separate a maximum of 11 varieties of blood products from the plasma, 3-4 varieties for general firms, indicating an extremely low rate of comprehensive utilization of plasmas. To solve the problem, Chinese blood product enterprises are accelerating the development of new products, hoping to improve comprehensive utilization of plasma.

Blood coagulation factor VIII, for example, Guizhou Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd., Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical Co., Ltd., Wuhan Zhongyuan Ruide Biological Products Co., Ltd. etc. are actively conducting clinical trials of blood coagulation factor VIII and expected to achieve mass production in next two years.

4 Plasma-oriented pattern continues



Blood product industry relies heavily on plasma materials - the number of plasma stations directly influences plasma collection volume, which then affects raw material supply of blood product enterprises. Therefore, the number of plasma stations and plasma collection volume determine corporate position in industry.

There are over 30 blood product manufacturing enterprises in China, but only more than 20 are able to maintain normal production. Among them, Hualan Biological Engineering,Inc., Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd. and China Biologic Products, Inc. boast relatively high volume of plasma collection, altogether accounting for 39.6% of total plasma collections in 2016.

The report highlights the following:



- Analysis on development of China blood product industry, including status quo, policy environment, market supply & demand, market size, market structure and competition pattern;

- Analysis on 8 market segments of China blood product industry, including development status, competition pattern and trends;

- Analysis on 13 major enterprises, including operation, blood product business, etc.;

- Summary & forecast and trends.



- The Chinese Version of this Report is Available on Request.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Truck Industry

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Introduction of Technologies

1.3 Latest Policies during 2016-2017

1.3.1 Enforcement of National V Emission Standards

1.3.2 GB1589 Standards and "921 New Reform"

1.3.3 Ban on Low-Speed Trucks

1.3.4 Compulsory Installation of ABS Device for Trucks

1.3.5 Yellow Label' Vehicle Elimination Continues

1.4 Self-driving and Connected Truck

1.4.1 Truck Self-driving

1.4.2 Truck Telematics

2 Truck Market as a Whole

2.1 Ownership

2.2 Production and Sales

2.2.1 Production

2.2.2 Sales

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 Import & Export

2.5 Competitive Pattern

3 Truck Market Segments

3.1 Heavy Truck

3.1.1 Production and Sales

3.1.2 Competitive Landscape

3.1.3 Natural Gas Heavy Truck

3.1.4 High-end Heavy Truck

3.2 Medium Truck

3.2.1 Production and Sales

3.2.2 Competitive Landscape

3.3 Light Truck

3.3.1 Production and Sales

3.3.2 Competitive Landscape

3.4 Mini Truck

3.4.1 Production and Sales

3.4.2 Competitive Landscape

4 Truck Industry Chain

4.1 Overview of Industrial Chain

4.2 Key Components

4.2.1 Cost Structure

4.2.2 Supporting

4.3 Raw Materials Market

4.3.1 Iron & Steel Market

4.3.2 Rubber Market

4.4 Downstream Market

4.4.1 Infrastructure Construction

4.4.2 Real Estate Development

4.4.3 Road Freight Market

5 Key Companies

5.1 FAW Jiefang Automotive Co., Ltd.

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Production and Sales

5.1.3 Launch of New Products

5.1.4 Manufacturing Bases

5.1.5 Developments

5.2 China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd. (SINOTRUK)

5.2.1 Profile

5.2.2 Operation

5.2.3 Production and Sales

5.2.4 Heavy-duty Truck Business

5.3 Dongfeng Motor Corporation

5.3.1 Profile

5.3.2 Operation

5.3.3 Truck Business

5.3.4 Capacity Distribution

5.3.5 Developments

5.4 Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd.

5.4.1 Profile

5.4.2 Operation

5.4.3 Heavy-duty Truck Business

5.4.4 Production Capacity

5.4.5 Progress in Launch of New Products

5.5 Shaanxi Automobile Group Co., Ltd.

5.5.1 Profile

5.5.2 Major Products

5.5.3 Heavy-duty Truck Business

5.5.4 Developments

5.6 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp.,Ltd.

5.6.1 Profile

5.6.2 Operation

5.6.3 Production and Sales

5.6.4 Capacity Distribution

5.6.5 Developments

5.7 Hualing Xingma Automobile (Group) Co., Ltd.

5.7.1 Profile

5.7.2 Operation

5.7.3 Truck Business

5.7.4 Production and Sales

5.8 QingLing Motors (Group) Co., Ltd.

5.8.1 Profile

5.8.2 Operation

5.8.3 Truck Business

5.9 Jiangling Motors Co., Group

5.9.1 Profile

5.9.2 Jiangling Holdings Limited

5.9.3 Production and Sales

5.9.4 Capacity Distribution

5.9.5 Developments

5.10 SAIC GM Wuling (SGMW)

5.10.1 Profile

5.10.2 Key Business

5.10.3 Production and Sales

5.10.4 Manufacturing Bases

5.11 SAIC-IVECO Hongyan

5.11.1 Profile

5.11.2 Heavy-duty Truck Business

5.11.3 Sales Goal for 2017

5.12 Hubei Tri-Ring Special Vehicle Co., Ltd.

5.12.1 Profile

5.12.2 Truck Business

5.12.3 Production and Sales

5.12.4 Developments

5.13 XCMG Automobile

5.13.1 Profile

5.13.2 Heavy-duty Truck Business

5.13.3 Capacity Distribution

5.14 GAC HINO Motors Co., Ltd.

5.14.1 Profile

5.14.2 Operation

5.14.3 Heavy-duty Truck Business

5.14.4 Production Capacity

5.15 Zhejiang Feidie Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

5.15.1 Profile

5.15.2 Truck Business

5.16 Baotou Bei Ben Heavy-Duty Truck Co., Ltd.

5.16.1 Profile

5.16.2 Heavy-duty Truck Business

5.17 Shanxi Dayun Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd

5.17.1 Profile

5.17.2 Truck Business

6 Summary and Forecast

6.1 Market Size

6.2 Market Structure

6.3 Competition Pattern

6.4 Development Trend

List of Charts



- Classification of Truck (Freight Vehicle)

- Applications of Truck

- Technology Introduction of Key Heavy Truck Manufacturers in China

- Schedule for Implementation of China's Motor Vehicle National V Emission Standards

- Comparison of China's National IV and V Emission Standards

- Standards for Identifying Oversize and Overload of Highway Freight Vehicles (in 6-axle case)

- Policies and Regulations on Commercial Vehicle Telematics

- Survey on Truck Telematics at Home and Abroad

- China's Truck Ownership, 2010-2021E

- China's Truck Output, 2010-2021E

- China's Truck Sales, 2010-2021E

- China's Truck Output and Growth Rate by Product, 2016-2017

- China's Truck Sales and Growth Rate by Product, 2016-2017

- China's Monthly Truck Exports, 2016

- China's Monthly Truck Imports, 2016

- Sales Volume and Market Share of Top10 Truck Manufacturers in China, 2016-2017

- China's Complete Heavy Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2021E

- China's Incomplete Heavy Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2021E

- China's Semi-trailer Towing Vehicle Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2021E

- Sales Volume and Market Share of Top10 Complete Heavy Truck Manufacturers in China, 2016-2017

- Sales Volume and Market Share of Top10 Incomplete Heavy Truck Enterprises in China, 2016-2017

- Sales Volume and Market Share of Top10 Semi-trailer Towing Vehicle Manufacturers in China, 2016-2017

- Sales Volume of Natural Gas Heavy Trucks in China, 2014-2021E

- Major Natural Gas Heavy Truck Manufacturers in China

- High-end Heavy Trucks Launched by Enterprises in China

- China's Complete Medium Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2021E

- China's Incomplete Medium Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2021E

- Sales Volume and Market Share of Top10 Complete Medium Truck Manufacturers in China, 2016-2017

- Sales Volume and Market Share of Top10 Incomplete Medium Truck Manufacturers in China, 2016-2017

- China's Complete Light Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2021E

- China's Incomplete Light Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2021E

- Sales Volume and Market Share of Top10 Complete Light Truck Manufacturers in China, 2016-2017

- Sales Volume and Market Share of Top10 Incomplete Light Truck Manufacturers in China, 2016-2017

- China's Complete Mini Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2021E

- China's Incomplete Mini Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2021E

- Sales Volume and Market Share of Top10 Complete Mini Truck Manufacturers in China, 2016-2017

- Automotive Industry Chain

- Cost Structure of Truck Industry

- Transmission Supply of Major Heavy Truck Manufacturers in China

- China's Galvanized Sheet (Strip) Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- China's (Shanghai) Galvanized Coil Price, 2014-2017

- China's Cold-rolled Thin Sheet Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- China's (Shanghai, Tianjin, Guangzhou) Cold-rolled Coil Price, 2016-2017

- China's Natural Rubber Spot and Future Price, 2012-2017

- China's Investment in Fixed Assets, 2010-2017

- China's Investment in Real Estate Development, 2010-2017

- China's New Housing Start Area and Sales Area, 2005-2017

- China's Highway Freight Volume and Turnover, 2005-2017

- FAW Jiefang Automotive's Heavy Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- FAW Jiefang Automotive's Medium Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- FAW Jiefang Automotive's Light Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- FAW Jiefang Automotive's Mini Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Main Natural Gas Trucks of FAW Jiefang Automotive

- Main Truck Production Bases of FAW Group

- Sinotruk's Revenue and Net Income, 2010-2016

- Sinotruk's Gross Margin, 2010-2016

- Sinotruk's Revenue Structure by Business, 2016

- Sinotruk's Heavy Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Sinotruk's Medium Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Sinotruk's Light Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Sinotruk's Heavy Truck Product Family Genealogy

- Sinotruk's Main Product Configuration

- Dongfeng Motor's Revenue and Net Income, 2011-2016

- Dongfeng Motor's Gross Profit and Gross Margin, 2011-2016

- Dongfeng Motor's Revenue Breakdown by Business, 2015-2016

- Dongfeng Motor's Heavy Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Dongfeng Motor's Medium Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Dongfeng Motor's Light Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Dongfeng Motor's Mini Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Truck Capacity Distribution of Dongfeng Motor

- Beiqi Foton Motor's Revenue and Net Income, 2010-2016

- Beiqi Foton Motor's Gross Margin, 2010-2016

- Beiqi Foton Motor's Revenue Breakdown and Gross Margin by Business, 2014-2016

- Heavy Truck Output and Sales Volume of BAIC Group (Beiqi Foton Motor), 2010-2017

- Medium Truck Output and Sales Volume of BAIC Group (Beiqi Foton Motor), 2010-2017

- BAIC Group's Light Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- BAIC Group's Mini Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Truck Capacity Distribution of Beiqi Foton Motor

- Capacity of Beijing Foton Daimler, 2016

- Main Heavy Trucks of Shaanxi Automobile Group

- Shaanxi Automobile Group's Heavy Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Shaanxi Automobile Group's Medium Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Shaanxi Automobile Group's Light Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- JAC's Revenue and Net Income, 2010-2016

- JAC's Gross Margin, 2010-2016

- JAC's Revenue Structure and Gross Margin by Product, 2016

- JAC's Heavy Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- JAC's Medium Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- JAC's Light Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Truck Capacity Distribution of JAC, 2016

- Hualing Xingma Automobile's Assets and Net Income, 2012-2016

- Hualing Xingma Automobile's Products Series

- Hualing Xingma Automobile's Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2015-2016

- Hualing Xingma Automobile's Truck Sales at Home and Abroad, 2015-2016

- Qingling Motors' Revenue and Net Income, 2010-2016

- Qingling Motors' Gross Margin, 2010-2016

- Qingling Motors' Revenue Breakdown by Product, 2015-2016

- Qingling Motors' Heavy Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Qingling Motors' Medium Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Qingling Motors' Light Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Jiangling Motors' Revenue and Net Income, 2010-2016

- Jiangling Motors' Gross Margin, 2010-2016

- Jiangling Motors' Revenue Structure by Product, 2015-2016

- Jiangling Motors' Light Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Truck Capacity Distribution of Jiangling Motors, 2016

- Development History of SAIC GM Wuling

- Main Trucks (Mini Trucks) of SAIC GM Wuling

- SAIC GM Wuling's Mini Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Distribution of SAIC GM Wuling's Production Bases

- SAIC-IVECO Hongyan's Heavy Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- SAIC-IVECO Hongyan's Sales Target, 2017

- Main Heavy Trucks of Hubei Tri-Ring Special Vehicle

- Hubei Tri-Ring Special Vehicle's Heavy Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Hubei Tri-Ring Special Vehicle's Medium Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Hubei Tri-Ring Special Vehicle's Light Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- XCMG Automobile's Heavy Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Truck Capacity Distribution of XCMG Automobile, 2016

- GAC Hino Motors' Assets, Liabilities, and Revenue, 2012-2016

- GAC Hino Motors' Heavy Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- GAC Hino Motors' Capacity, 2016

- Zhejiang Feidie Automobile Manufacturing's Heavy Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Zhejiang Feidie Automobile Manufacturing's Medium Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Zhejiang Feidie Automobile Manufacturing's Light Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Baotou Bei Ben Heavy-Duty Truck's Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Shanxi Dayun Automobile Manufacturing's Heavy Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Shanxi Dayun Automobile Manufacturing's Medium Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Shanxi Dayun Automobile Manufacturing's Light Truck Output and Sales Volume, 2010-2017

- Truck Sales Growth in China, 2011-2021E

- China's Truck Market Structure, 2010-2021E

- Market Share of Top10 Truck Manufacturers in China, 2016

Companies Mentioned

- Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd. (TIANTANBIO)

- China Biologic Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO)

- Green Cross China

- Guizhou Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd.

- Hualan Biological Engineering,Inc.

- Humanwell Healthcare Group Co., Ltd.

- Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd.

- Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

- Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

- Shanxi Kangbao Biological Product Co., Ltd.

- Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co., Ltd.

- Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Walvax Biotechnology Co, Ltd.

- Xi'an Huitian Blood Products Co., Ltd.

- Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2dng4t/china_blood

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716