LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- For the first time ever, Insomniac has partnered with Red Bull TV to broadcast live from this year's Electric Daisy Carnival, (EDC Las Vegas) June 16, 17 and 18 from 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT to 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT. Streaming globally over three days, across two channels, and hosted by DJ and producer, Hannah Rad, this visually stunning celebration of dance music culture will provide fans with the ultimate immersive view of Las Vegas Motor Speedway. EDC Las Vegas has become a worldwide phenomenon, featuring hundreds of acts set to the backdrop of a full-sized carnival, complete with eight massive stages, thrilling rides and interactive art installations. The multi-channel experience will include exclusive artist interviews, sneak peak moments backstage, and a deep-dive into the unique world of EDC Las Vegas. Unmistakably transformative, EDC Las Vegas harnesses the synergy of the Las Vegas experience while transcending an array of eclectic music genres, stunning visuals, and a community of like-minded, accepting individuals.

In 2017, EDC Las Vegas will host dance music acts as diverse as Above & Beyond, Alesso, Alison Wonderland b2b Diplo b2b Jauz, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Dillon Francis, Flux Pavilion, Galantis, Infected Mushroom, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Mija, Porter Robinson, REZZ, Rüfüs Du Sol, Tïesto, Zedd and more!

The Red Bull TV curated artist lineup and broadcast schedule will be announced at the beginning of EDC Week in June. Watch the live broadcast June 16-18 on the Red Bull TV app -- available on mobile, your Smart TV and connected devices as well as online Redbull.tv/edc.

"To be able to share EDC Las Vegas with millions of fans around the world is an incredible feeling," said Pasquale Rotella, Founder and CEO of Insomniac. "With Red Bull TV as our partner, we're able to bring the energy and magic of EDC to a new audience. We hope to inspire them to join us one day by giving them a glimpse of an amazing experience."

Additional materials including text background, still images and clips for editorial use will be available on www.redbullcontentpool.com/RedBullTV.

Watch the EDC Las Vegas Live Stream Trailer, here.

A limited amount of EDC Las Vegas 2017 tickets are still available for purchase here. For more information about EDC Las Vegas, visit ElectricDaisyCarnival.com.

About Insomniac

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority.

Throughout its 23-year history, Insomniac has produced more than 1,000 festivals, concerts and club nights for nearly 5 million attendees across three continents. Insomniac's events are held in California, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, New York, the United Kingdom, Mexico, India, Australia and Brazil. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the largest multi-day music festival in North America, and attracted more than 400,000 fans over three days in June 2016.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella, and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993.

Keep up with Insomniac announcements and news on Insomniac.com, Facebook and Twitter.

About Red Bull TV

Red Bull TV is a global digital entertainment destination that features programming that is beyond the ordinary and that is available anytime, anywhere. Combining live events, an extensive On Demand library, and a 'best of' stream showing selected highlights that span all programming genres, including live original sports, exclusive music festivals, original series, feature length original films, documentaries and adventure, Red Bull TV offers an engaging viewing experience available anytime anywhere online at Redbull.tv, as an app, or via your Smart TV.

More on: www.redbull.tv

@RedBullTV on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat & Twitter

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3140594



Media Contacts:

Jaclyn Dadas

Kirvin Doak Communications

(702) 737-3100

jdadas@kirvindoak.com



Nedda Soltani

Insomniac

Nedda.soltani@insomniac.com



Sheryl Witlen at Red Bull

Sheryl.witlen@us.redbullmediahouse.com



Jacob Ron at M&C Saatchi

Jacob.Ron@mcsaatchi.com



