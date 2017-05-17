ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Seabreeze Management Company, Inc., a leading full-service property management firm, today announced that Isaiah S. Henry has been named its new CEO. This move is part of a strategic ownership transition agreement between Henry and Lisa Dale, the firm's founder and past CEO. Henry has assumed responsibility for day-to-day operations while Dale will continue her involvement with the organization as chairman of the board.

Henry joined Seabreeze in 2014. With more than 11 years of industry experience, Henry brings the credentials and expertise to continue the vision set forth by Dale since 1987.

"I've seen our industry change, shift and consolidate, which has led to a move away from the tailored service that we've staked our name," said Dale. "For three years, I searched for someone who would uphold the values and integrity that I've built my reputation and business on for the past 30 years. Since he joined Seabreeze in 2014, Isaiah has consistently proven his industry knowledge as well as his commitment to the Seabreeze vision. He is uniquely qualified to lead Seabreeze toward future growth and, as I hand the reigns to him, I am confident that this transition will be a success."

During Henry's tenure with Seabreeze, the firm has boasted a 99 percent client retention rate and grown from 150 employees to more than 300. The firm has also expanded operations by opening offices in Northern California, Las Vegas and the Inland Empire.

"I've been in this industry for a long time, working with some of the larger firms in the acquisition space," said Henry. "This has given me a clear vision about the future of this industry and it was obvious from day one that Lisa Dale shared this same vision. I'm incredibly grateful to Lisa for her years of hard work, shared expertise and mentorship, and I'm thrilled for the opportunity to leave my unique mark on the Seabreeze family while upholding Lisa's mission and commitment to her clients. I am confident that, with her help as chairman of the board, I can step into this role and propel Seabreeze toward future success."

Prior to joining Seabreeze, Henry held the position as senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Professional Community Management, an Associa company. Henry served on the executive management team developing and executing the company's strategic marketing platform -- identifying new market opportunities while maintaining strong corporate relationships with association board members, vendors and developers.

Prior to that, Henry served as vice president, business development at FirstService Residential. There, he was responsible for the ongoing direction, leadership and management of all business development activity within the various FirstService Residential Companies throughout California.

Henry is certified by the American Management Association (AMA), as well as an active member of the California Association of Community Managers (CACM) and Community Associations Institute (CAI).

Born in Brooklyn, New York, and now a resident of Aliso Viejo, Henry serves on the board of directors for The Medical Supply Project International, a global non-profit organization dedicated to providing medical supplies to people in need. Henry is also active in Mariners Church, Irvine, and in Young Life, a non-profit organization dedicated to reaching out to and developing life skills in adolescent youth.

About Seabreeze Management Company

Seabreeze Management Company is a full-service property management company with a diverse management portfolio of more than 50,000 residential and commercial properties. Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Seabreeze has offered an unrivaled client experience to common-interest developments and homeowners' associations for more than 30 years. With offices throughout California and Nevada, Seabreeze has expanded its mission to be a trusted advisor and collaboratively partner with developments to build thriving communities through superior service and integrity. Seabreeze has a 30-year consistent CACM certification and is a certified AAMC company. For more information, visit www.seabreezemgmt.com, like Seabreeze on Facebook, or follow on Twitter @Seabreezemgmt or Instagram @seabreezemgmt.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3140583



Media Contact:

Kim Sherman

(714) 573-0899 x 222



