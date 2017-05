WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) have moved sharply lower during trading on Wednesday, tumbling by 12.2 percent. Earlier in the session, American Eagle hit its lowest intraday level in well over two years.



The steep drop by American Eagle comes after the apparel retailer reported weaker than expected first quarter earnings and provided disappointing guidance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX