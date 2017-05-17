Technavio's latest report on the global general purpose test equipment marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global general purpose test equipment market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, and signal generators), end-users (communication, aerospace and defense, and mechanical sectors), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

General purpose test equipment (GPTE) includes different testing and measuring (T&M) equipment such as oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, signal generators, power meters, logic analyzers, electronic counters, and multimeters. Technavio analysts forecast the global general purpose test equipment market to grow to USD 6.58 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 5% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global GPTE market according to Technavio heavy industry research analysts are:

Emergence of 5G network

Interoperability era for T&M equipment

Increase in outsourcing activities

Emergence of 5G network

"The rise in the number of mobile users, loads of mobile networks, and the emergence of IoT has necessitated the development of 5G networks, which enable the use of unused frequency bands to transport large amounts of datasays Anju Ajaykumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for test and measurement research.

The 5G networks are equipped with multi-point connectivity with distributed Multiple Input, Multiple Output (MIMO). The network operators collaborate with testing companies for the testing and development of 5G technology, which is expected to propel demand for GPTE market.

Interoperability era for T&M equipment

T&M equipment vendors supply equipment that is designed to work accurately with a variety of products. The customers often install the products themselves and show a preference towards devices with greater interoperability. T&M products made for home gateways, video monitors, home networking/automation, and smoke alarms products make use of GPTE equipment to ensure interoperability. Technavio analysts forecast a boost in the GPTE market, with set standards being installed to ensure interoperability.

Increase in outsourcing activities

The progress in technologies from 2G to more advanced technologies such as LTE and LTE-A has created the demand for continuous maintenance and quality testing of frequency and spectrum. Various vendors outsource the quality testing to external entities to ensure enhanced quality of service for their customers.

"GPTE vendors benefit from the outsourcing testing and maintenance of equipment since it opens up new avenues for revenue generation for them. The expansion of their core business offerings means a clear growth for the marketsays Anju.

