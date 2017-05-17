sprite-preloader
WKN: A1W4RR ISIN: CA47189K1093 Ticker-Symbol: 0U3 
17.05.2017
ACCESSWIRE

Jaxon Minerals Inc.: Jaxon Announces Stock Options Granted

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / Jaxon Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: JAX) (FSE: 0U3) ("Jaxon" or the "Company") announces that the Company is granting a total of 200,000 new stock options to a consultant of the Company. The options granted are for a period of two years, expiring on May 16, 2019, and exercisable at a price of $0.14.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
JAXON MINERALS INC.

"Jason Cubitt"
Jason Cubitt, President

For further information regarding Jaxon Minerals Inc., please contact Jason Cubitt at 604-608-0400, Toll free: 1-877-608-0007.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Jaxon Minerals Inc.


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE