SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 --GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) today announced today that Mr. Douglas Schirle, Chief Financial Officer, and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales, will present at B. Riley & Co.'s 18th Annual Investor Conference at 10am PT on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in Arcadia F at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California. The conference will be held May 24-25, 2017.

Management will be available during the day on May 24 for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Hayden IR at gsit@haydenir.com. A live webcast of the group presentation will be available at www.gsitechnology.com. This webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About B. Riley & Co.

B. Riley Financial is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company addressing capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with offices in major financial markets throughout the United States, Australia and Europe, the firm consists of over 200 professionals whose cross-platform expertise is mobilized to provide a myriad of financial solutions.

About GSI Technology

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a provider of high performance semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace and military customers. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802



Hayden IR

David Fore or Brett Maas

206-395-2711



