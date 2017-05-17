Global MEMS Device, Equipment, and Materials Forecasts and Strategies for Vendors and Foundries 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Global MEMS Device, Equipment, and Materials Markets: Forecasts and Strategies for Vendors and Foundries" report to their offering.

This vision of MEMS whereby microsensors, microactuators and microelectronics and other technologies, can be integrated onto a single microchip is expected to be one of the most important technological breakthroughs of the future.

A significant portion of MEMS manufacturing technology has come from the IC industry. MEMS devices can be made using silicon wafers and the manufacturing process can incorporates semiconductor manufacturing processes such as sputtering, deposition, etching and lithography.



This report analyzes the market for MEMS by devices and systems. The equipment and materials to make them are analyzed and forecast.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 The MEMS Market Infrastructure

Chapter 2 Forecast Of The Key Applications And Markets



2.1 MEMS Device Market Forecast

2.2 MEMS System Market Forecast



Chapter 3 Markets for Equipment and Materials Suppliers



3.1 Introduction

3.2 MEMS Equipment Markets

3.3 MEMS Material Markets

Chapter 4 MEMS Foundries



4.1 Foundry Profiles and Strategies

4.2 Small-Mid-Sized Companies

Chapter 5 Factors for Foundry Success

Chapter 6 Critical MEMS Issues



6.1 3-D Interconnects and Packaging

6.2 Wafer Size

6.3 MEMS Testing

6.4 Opportunities For Fabless MEMS Companies

Companies Mentioned



- Advanced Microsensors

- Agiltron

- Asia Pacific Microsystems

- Beijing First MEMS

- Bosch

- C2V

- China Resources Semiconductor

- Colibrys

- Dai-Nippon Printing

- Dalso

- Freescale

- Honeywell MEMSplus

- Infineon Technologies SensoNor As

- Innovative Micro Tech

- Institute of Microelectronics

- Integrated Sensing Systems Inc. (ISSYS)

- LioniX

- MEMS Engineering and Material

- Micralayne

- Micrel

- Midwest MicroDevices, LLC

- Nanostructures Inc

- Norcada Inc.

- Olympus

- Omron

- Proton Mikrotechnik

- ST Microelectronics

- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

- Silex Microsystems

- Sony

- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC)

- Texas Instruments

- Touch Microsystems

- Tronics Microsystems

- X-Fab

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mflq6t/the_global_mems

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716