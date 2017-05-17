

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a substantial loss. The market began the session in the red, but accelerated lower in the afternoon due to the weak opening on Wall Street. Financial and cyclical stocks were among the hardest hit.



Investor sentiment was negatively impacted by the growing political turmoil in the United States. New reports claim President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to quash an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 1.38 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,001.60. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 1.80 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 1.57 percent.



Dufry weakened by 3.0 percent. The stock has been up sharply in recent weeks after Chinese conglomerate HNA acquired a stake in the company. Swatch declined 2.8 percent and Richemont surrendered 2.4 percent.



Aryzta dropped 3.2 percent, while LafargeHolcim and Schindler fell by 3.0 percent each.



Credit Suisse decreased 2.9 percent and UBS lost 2.2 percent. Shares of Julius Baer also finished down by 3.2 percent.



Partners Group declined 2.8 percent, Swiss Life surrendered 2.8 percent and Bâloise slipped 2.7 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished in the red. Roche weakened by 1.0 percent and Novartis fell 1.1 percent. Shares of Nestlé also closed down by 0.7 percent.



