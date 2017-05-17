WALNUT CREEK, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- MassMutual Northern California has been recognized as a winner of the 2017 Bay Area Best Places To Work, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Select employers from the Bay Area were named winners of the awards program, held on April 18, 2017. These winning organizations were honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across 5 categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices. The rankings will be unveiled on April 18, 2017 at the awards program.

"At MassMutual Northern California, we foster a highly motivated and professional environment where clients come first. My team and I are dedicated to supporting our financial professionals with the best resources and training they need to reach their highest potential, and help their clients meet all of their insurance and investment goals," said Robert Fakhimi, President and CEO.

About MassMutual Northern California

MassMutual Northern California, a general agency of MassMutual, is backed by a long-standing organization of experienced people, exceptional products and a realistic, needs-based approach to financial strategy. The company is committed to helping individuals meet their financial needs: protecting their family or business, building predictable retirement income, and knowing they will be financially prepared for the future. Through the most prosperous and turbulent of financial times, MassMutual's mutual ownership structure has been the foundation for its business strategy and success. As a mutual company, MassMutual does not have shareholders. The Company is managed with the long-term interests of its policy owners and members in mind, and we strive every day to make decisions to meet their needs in the future.

About 2017 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

For more information, visit www.northerncalifornia.massmutual.com or "Like" MassMutual Northern California on Facebook.

MassMutual Financial Group is a marketing name for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) and its affiliated companies and sales representatives. Local sales agencies are not subsidiaries of MassMutual or its affiliated companies. Agency officers are not officers of MassMutual.

Contact:

Erica Zeidenberg

Hot Tomato Marketing

925-631-0553



