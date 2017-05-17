Research and Markets - Global Food Storage Containers Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Food Storage Containers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global food storage containers market to grow at a CAGR of 3.72% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global food storage containers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of food storage containers. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.



Consumers prefer containers that are environment-friendly and sustainable. Vendors are increasingly investing in R&D to develop containers that are recyclable and resistant to friction, moisture, and heat. The manufacturers are focusing on the innovative technology so that they can provide versatile material that is durable, eco-friendly, and temperature resistant. It can be used as an insulated storage container, and is beneficial for different types of end-users. However, the growing prominence of sustainable food storage containers, along with strict environmental regulations will limit the potential for conventional foamed plastic protective food storage containers to some extent especially in developed countries.

According to the report, cooked meat needs to be stored in a well-sealed container before refrigeration so that it does not absorb any odor. Most end-users prefer storing in a glass container as they are stain resistant and are hygienic. The glass food storage container also ensures that the flavor of the food does not linger the container. On the other hand, the stain shield container also resists stains and odors. If we focus on certain food items especially those with the tomato base that leaves a stain on the plastic, whereas in case of garlic it leaves a lingering odor, many of the end-users prefer to have glass food storage containers as it avoids the potentially harmful effects and short-term durability of the plastic food storage containers.

Key Vendors:



Cambro

Carlisle

Newell Brands

Vollrath



Other Prominent Vendors:



Addis

AJ Stuart

Anchor Hocking

Araven

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by shape



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix

