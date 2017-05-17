Data Integration Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.7% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Data integration market size is estimated to grow from $.44 billion to $12.24 billion, at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2017-2022. The APAC region's data center service market is expected to grow by 27% per annum due to increasing Hadoop adoption in region Led by healthcare and life sciences verticals

The data integration market size is estimated to grow from USD6.44 billion in 2017 to USD 12.24 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The rise in the adoption of cloud computing which creates a demand for effective data integration tools and practices is among the major factors fueling the growth of this market. However, lack of expertise and disharmony between modern data integration requirements and legacy systems are the restraints for the data integration market.

Data integration enables marketers to integrate all their data collected from different marketing channels and feed it into an analysis tool that can analyze and extract relevant information from them. With the advent of IoT and mobile technologies, a massive amount of data (per say 'big data' in most cases) has compelled marketers to deploy tools and practices that can help them to understand this data. Data integration supports this requirement by providing marketers a platform to consolidate this data captured from various sources, into a useful format ready for analysis.

As per Price water house Cooper (PWC), there will be 66% of smart phone penetration in the APAC region by 2020.Additionally, the APAC's data center service market is expected to grow by 27% per annum. The analysis reveals increasing Hadoop adoption in the APAC region. This indicates arise in the big data volumes. Given the proliferation of data supported by above facts, enterprises in this region are increasingly adopting data integration tools and services to manage this massive amount of data. Technologies such as wearable technology, smart cars, smart house hold appliances, and IoT have given a new volume to data. Hence, organizations in this region are looking for state-of-the-art solutions to integrate the data get the holistic few of enterprise-wide data.

On-premises deployment model has higher adoption as compared to the on-demand deployment model. The on-premises deployment model provides confidentiality and privacy parameters to the organizational data; hence, most of the organizations are adopting the on-premises deployment model. The healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. The healthcare and life Science vertical is gaining a lot of traction as the vertical has witnessed phenomenal adoption in the data integration tools and services. The vertical has always been overloaded with data; the sources mainly from the patient, clinical, claim, hospital system, financial, pharmacy, and most recently from the wearable technologies. Leveraging this data can be a bullet proof plan to mitigate most of the existing disease, improve patient care, develop new medicines, and identify new diseases.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. The break-up of the profile of primary participants is as follows:

