The research study by Technavio on the global commercial bread slicer market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product type (floor and counter top models) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

Commercial bread slicers are motor-driven or hand-operated equipment, where a single revolving knife helps in slicing the loaf of bread. The loaf of bread is moved along in a chute by a gear-driven plate. Technavio analysts forecast the global commercial bread slicer market to grow to USD 335 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 5% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global commercial bread slicer market according to Technavio food and beverage research analysts are:

Increasing demand for ergonomically designed bread slices

Influx of new bread slicers with improved features

Increasing focus on developing energy-efficient equipment

"Top vendors are using new cost-saving methods and sophisticated designs to increase the manufacturing efficiency and opportunities to escalate the profit so that they can attain their sustainability goalssays Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food service research.

Currently, top manufacturers are providing a comprehensive range of commercial bread slicers, which are efficient and require little maintenance. Increased demand for efficient automated commercial bread slicers among consumers and buyers is propelling the market growth.

The technology used in commercial bread slicers is improving, with manufacturers integrating innovative features to address the growing consumer demands. The quick adoption of technology and increasing consumer preference for innovated commercial bread slicer equipment are expected to drive the commercial bread slicer market.

End-users show a preference for energy-efficient and high-quality commercial bread slicers that can make the process of slicing bread easier. Companies like AMF are providing commercial bread slicers that have an automated, patented pendulum scoop drive system that virtually eliminates the costly maintenance of gearboxes using a high-friction slide action.

Increasing focus on developing energy-efficient equipment

Vendors and customers are working hand-in-hand toward reducing their carbon footprint due to control global warming and save energy. Vendors are introducing environmentally friendly commercial bread slicers, which is appealing to the largely eco-conscious end-user demographic.

"The market is witnessing a strong demand for products with energy-saving features and ENERGY STAR certifications, driven by the increasing demand from end-users and by manufacturers developing new technologiessays Manu.

