The SBE Conference: The 6th Annual Sports Business & Entertainment Conference - "Changing the Narrative"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / The Pro Athlete Alumni Counsel ("PAAC") will convene its 6th Annual Sports, Business & Entertainment Conference ("SBEC") on June 2-4, 2017 in New York City. The SBEC is exclusive to a select group of athletes, entertainers, and businesses. The conference provides an opportunity for business leaders to connect and establish relationships with athletes and entertainers beyond a spokesperson or brand ambassador capacity. The SBEC is hosted by Charles D. Smith, former NBA player, Olympian, dynamic leader and educator for business and career transitions. "What makes the SBEC so successful is that each attendee participates with a willingness to explore and find mutually beneficial ways to work together," says Smith. "The 2017 SBEC is slated to be one of the best ever!" In attendance, this year will be Bobby Valentine (MLB), Sasha Vujucic (NBA), Franco Harris (NFL), Tyrone Williams (Fifth Third Bank), Bill O'Dowd (Dolphin Digital Media), and John Service (IGW Trust Family Office).

This invitation-only conference provides an intimate platform for participants to share thoughts on industry trends and form long-lasting alliances with participants. Past conference athletes were considered some of the greatest, brightest and rising stars across a myriad of industries. The athletes and entertainers in attendance are seeking opportunities to work with businesses, enhance their current business model, seek new investments and monetize their brand. The businesses will benefit by working with the right athlete and/or entertainer in sales, business development, brand awareness, asset management and strategic partnerships.

The SBEC kick-off will be held at the New York Stock Exchange on June 2, 2017. Participants will ring the closing bell informing the world that they are "Changing the Narrative" of discussions amongst athletes and entertainers - that they are excelling beyond their peak earning years. On June 3-4, 2017, there will be several phenomenal panels moderated by Charles D. Smith and activities specifically designed for increased networking opportunities at the Andaz Wall Street Hotel.

WHAT:

6th Annual Sports, Business & Entertainment Conference

WHEN:

June 2-4, 2017

WHERE:

June 2, 2017

New York Stock Exchange

1:00 - 6:00 PM

June 3, 2017

Hyatt Andaz Wall Street Hotel

8:00AM to 7:00PM

RSVP:

Media is asked to RSVP: Jennifer Jones: jjones@terriewilliams.com (914) 275-7501

About SBEC

The SBE Conference was first launched in 2011 under the name of the Pro Basketball Alumni Conference. Today, it is the most successful sports, business and entertainment conference focused on creating mutually beneficial relationships and transactions amongst its participants. The program's dynamic speakers and compelling content produce superior results. The SBE Conference features athletes and entertainers who are seeking investment opportunities, while also recognizing how their brand and influence can positively impact a business' bottom line. That influence and business acumen creates opportunities, better serves their partners, and makes for real success stories.

