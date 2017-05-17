Technavio's latest report on the compressor control systems marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005894/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global compressor control systems market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the compressor control systems market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product type (control elements and networking), end-users (process and discrete industries), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Compressor control systems are mainly used to control the functioning of compressors. Hardware components used in these devices transmit signals which assist users in configuring systems based on the requirements of end-users. Technavio analysts forecast the compressor control systems market to grow to USD 1,544.1 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 5% over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the compressor control systems market according to Technavio industrial automation research analysts are:

Use of data analytics to increase plant efficiency

Application of IoT in compressor control systems

Use of widescreen PLC-HMI devices

Use of data analytics to increase plant efficiency

Most of the components used in compressor control systems contain data logging features. Consumers use the data collected by these features to take strategic decisions. Smart meters and sensors help in transferring data to a server. The data collected is widely used by HMI and SCADA applications.

"Many companies are using data analytics to understand trends, analyzing patterns, and choose analytical models to improve their plant efficiency, and this is expected to boost the adoption of compressor control systemssays Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research.

Application of IoT in compressor control systems

Internet of Things (IoT) aids in configuring and integrating components and devices of a compressor. Connected compressors greatly increase the efficiency of a plant by capturing and improving communication capabilities.

This, in turn, assists in remotely monitoring the functioning of compressors and reducing the downtime. Manufacturers are introducing devices that support IoT functionality, which is expected to impact the global compressor control systems market significantly.

Use of widescreen PLC-HMI devices

Manufacturers such as Siemens and Unitronics have launched products with wide screen programmable logic controllers(PLC)-Human Machine Interface (HMI). These devices increase the ease of operation as the details displayed on the widescreens can be viewed more easily and with more clarity.

"Companies that are manufacturing PLC-HMI devices are attempting not to price them higher without compromising on the features and functionalities. These factors will increase their demand, thereby driving the market growthsays Bharath.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Automatic Data Capturing and Identification Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market 2017-2021

Global Distribution Automation Solutions Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like robotics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005894/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com