Integrated solution set to streamline CRE processes in German speaking countries

RealNex, a commercial real estate technology company that delivers an integrated transaction management and marketplace solution, today announced its entrance into the European market. on-geo GmbH, an industry-standard provider of technology for investment property valuation and reporting, will expand their business to distribute RealNex solutions to CRE professionals throughout Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

on-geo will deliver RealNex's cloud-based software, including the RealNex Suite, inclusive of CORE CRM, MarketEdge, a financial analysis and reporting solution, and MarketPlace, an online property listing and marketing platform. The RealNex mobile app, a smartphone version of CORE CRM, and RealNex's VR offerings are also among the company's first products to be available in Europe.

The newly-formed sales partnership between the two companies includes hosting RealNex's software solutions in on-geo's Germany-based data centers. Currently, more than 10,000 national and international users of on-geo's LORA Suite, among them Europe's leading financial institutions, are using the hosting service by on-geo. This service will provide RealNex clientele fast and secure access to their data.

"We are extremely pleased to extend the value of RealNex into the German market," said Mark Kingston, chairman, RealNex. "Our expertise, combined with the experience of on-geo in the German-speaking markets, is a first step in delivering our vision for an integrated CRE transaction management solution to a global audience."

on-geo's ubiquitous reach into the DACH region's property and mortgage markets grants them unique insight into the needs of CRE professionals. "RealNex's integrated solution, focusing on the totality of tasks in the CRE world, is a fitting extension of the LORA Suite," remarked Klaus Wiegal, managing director of on-geo. "Adding RealNex to our family of products makes our offering to CRE professionals unparalleled."

About RealNex

RealNex strives to become the marketplace and transaction management solution for the CRE industry. Its singular solution is designed to improve user success by increasing accuracy, professionalism and productivity.

About on-geo

on-geo is a long-standing partner to the real estate and finance industry. Its online software and data services cover the entire process chain for valuation. on-geo promises commitment to transparent and secure data processing for its clients, as demonstrated by being awarded the SCHUFA privacy seal in 2013.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517006081/en/

Contacts:

RealNex

Sarah Brenner Jones, 281-783-8081

sjones@realnex.com