

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., has argued against rushing to judgment following reports President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to quash an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



During a press conference after a closed-door meeting with House Republicans on Wednesday, Ryan suggested that information is being leaked in an effort to damage Trump.



'It is obvious there are some people out there that want to harm the president, but we have an obligation to carry out our oversight regardless of which party is in the White House,' Ryan said. 'That means, before rushing to judgment, we get all the pertinent information.'



The comments from Ryan come after a New York Times report claimed Trump asked Comey to drop a federal investigation into links between Flynn and Russia.



The New York Times cited a memo Comey purportedly wrote shortly after an Oval Office meeting with Trump in February.



However, the White House has denied the report, saying, 'The president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn.'



Ryan noted that the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has 'appropriately' requested the memo and said he expects Congress to hear from Comey.



The speaker questioned why Comey did not take action at the time if Trump made the request as he allegedly described.



'There are a lot of unanswered questions,' Ryan said. 'What I told our members is 'Now is the time to gather all the pertinent information.'



'Our job is to be responsible, sober and focus only on gathering the facts,' he added. 'That is what Congress does in conducting oversight of the executive branch.'



When asked on his way out of the press conference whether he still has confidence in Trump, Ryan responded, 'I do.'



The latest developments represent another headache for the White House after Trump's firing of Comey and claims the president revealed highly classified information to Russian officials.



