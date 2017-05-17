

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mortgage applications in the U.S. declined 4.1 percent last week, the biggest drop since December.



According to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, market composite index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, for the week ending May 12, 2017 decreased 4.1 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from a week earlier.



On an unadjusted basis, the index decreased 4 percent compared with the previous week.



The Refinance Index decreased 6 percent from a week ago, as the refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 41.1 percent of total applications from 41.9 percent last week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity decreased to 8.1 percent of total applications.



The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 3 percent from one week earlier.



The Federal Housing Administration's share increased to 10.6 percent from 10.5 percent last week; the Veteran Affairs' share of total applications decreased to 10.7 percent from 10.8 percent last week; and the United States Department of Agriculture's share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.8 percent from last week.



