NEW YORK and HOUSTON, 2017-05-17 19:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (Nasdaq:NESRU) ("NESR" or the "Company"), a company formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced the closing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 21,000,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit, with the offering raising gross proceeds of $210,000,000. The units commenced trading on Friday, May 12, 2017, on The NASDAQ Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "NESRU." Each unit issued in the IPO consists of one ordinary share and one warrant to acquire one-half of one ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per full share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "NESR" and "NESRW", respectively. Certain lead investors, as defined in the final prospectus, who have agreed to hold their shares through the consummation of our initial business combination and not seek redemption in connection therewith, purchased an aggregate of $60,000,000 of units in the IPO.



Maxim Group LLC and National Bank of Canada Financial Inc. acted as the joint book running managers for the offering. NESR has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,150,000 additional units to cover over-allotments, if any.



Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the IPO, $210,000,000 (or $10.00 per unit sold in the IPO) was placed in trust. An audited balance sheet of the Company as of May 17, 2017 reflecting receipt of the proceeds from the IPO will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").



Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP acted as U.S. counsel to the Company, Ogier acted as British Virgin Islands counsel to the Company and Loeb & Loeb acted as counsel to the underwriters.



About NESR



NESR, led by Sherif Foda, is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although we intend to focus our search on target businesses and assets in the energy services industry, with an emphasis on oil and gas services globally.



