According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global industrial automatic data capturing and identification systems marketis projected to grow to USD 7,064.4 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 6% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Industrial Automatic Data Capturing and Identification Systems Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Automatic data capturing (ADC) refers to the method of collecting data automatically using identification devices such as barcode readers/scanners, cameras, or by using RFID technology. The major application areas of ADC and identification systems include inventory management, delivery management, and security and documentation.

Based on the product type, the report categorizes the global industrial automatic data capturing and identification systems market into the following segments:

Sensor and safety

Machine vision

Laser tracking

Integration systems

Identification solutions

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global industrial automatic data capturing and identification systems market are discussed below:

Sensor and safety

"Automatic data capturing and identification systems by sensor and safety systems occupied a majority 55% of the overall market shares in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance through the forecast periodsays Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research.

This segment comprises of various sensors including photoelectric, inductive, temperature controller, and ultrasonic measurement sensors. The sensor and safety segment also includes safety products, such as light curtains and photocells. Photoelectric and inductive sensors are used to detect the presence and absence of an object.

Machine vision

The machine systems segment of the ADC and identification systems market is expected to grow the fastest, showcasing a CAGR of nearly 9% over the forecast period. The machine vision segment includes products such as cameras, smart cameras, and vision sensors. The need for optimization of the total expenditure through continuous inspection and development is expected to be one of the major factors that will drive the demand for machine vision technology during the forecast period.

Laser tracking

"The global industrial automatic data capturing and identification systems market by laser tracking is likely to be worth USD 942.5 million by 2021. These products are adopted to track the presence or absence of a product or its part on a production line using laser beamssays Bharath.

Laser trackers used for ADC optimize the manufacturing process by measuring object dimensions and features with high accuracy using quick and precise measurement. They can also measure the three-dimensional features of large objects in aerospace and automotive industries. They help in reducing costly scrap and downtime as well as provide reliable measurement data.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Cognex

Datalogic

KEYENCE

OMRON

SICK

