Surgical Procedure Volumes Growing Through 2020 - Global Analysis, Forecasts, Market Opportunities

In 2016 over 50% of all surgical procedures performed in the world occurred in the US, China, India, Japan and Germany. Countries including South Korea, Turkey, Australia, Malaysia, and other emerging markets are experiencing rapid overall procedural growth and creating major opportunities for medical device and pharmaceutical companies.

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Life Science Intelligence (LSI) has announced the release of its Global Surgical Procedure Volumes Database which provides detailed surgical procedure volume data and market forecasts for thousands of procedures across 32 major countries.

LSI's Global Surgical Procedure Volumes Database, an essential tool for medical and pharmaceutical market researchers and strategic planners provides the most recent patient and surgical procedure volumes data with detailed 5-year market forecasts.The database provides a single source for strategic planners providing broad geographic and deep procedure level coverage.Consistent research methodologies and definitions are employed for each of the 32 countries and every procedure covered enabling consistent and reliable comparisons and planning strategies.The database has been developed using extensive primary and secondary research methods, public and private data sources, and dynamic proprietary LSI forecasting models.Data can be accessed and filtered by any combination of country, medical segment, or procedure.

Procedure level data analyzed across key medical segments:

Peripheral Vascular

Neurovascular

Orthopedics

Spine

ENT

OB/GYN

Ophthalmology

General Surgery

Urology

Aesthetics

Stereotactic Radiosurgery

Detailed analysis for each country:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Japan

Brazil

Russia

India

China

France

Italy

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Australia

South Korea

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

New Zealand

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

South Africa

Norway

Sweden

Turkey

Poland

Switzerland

Belgium

Netherlands

Denmark

Finland

