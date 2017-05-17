Surgical Procedure Volumes Growing Through 2020 - Global Analysis, Forecasts, Market Opportunities

In 2016 over 50% of all surgical procedures performed in the world occurred in the US, China, India, Japan and Germany. Countries including South Korea, Turkey, Australia, Malaysia, and other emerging markets are experiencing rapid overall procedural growth and creating major opportunities for medical device and pharmaceutical companies.
LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Life Science Intelligence (LSI) has announced the release of its Global Surgical Procedure Volumes Database which provides detailed surgical procedure volume data and market forecasts for thousands of procedures across 32 major countries.
LSI's Global Surgical Procedure Volumes Database, an essential tool for medical and pharmaceutical market researchers and strategic planners provides the most recent patient and surgical procedure volumes data with detailed 5-year market forecasts.The database provides a single source for strategic planners providing broad geographic and deep procedure level coverage.Consistent research methodologies and definitions are employed for each of the 32 countries and every procedure covered enabling consistent and reliable comparisons and planning strategies.The database has been developed using extensive primary and secondary research methods, public and private data sources, and dynamic proprietary LSI forecasting models.Data can be accessed and filtered by any combination of country, medical segment, or procedure.
Procedure level data analyzed across key medical segments:
- Peripheral Vascular
- Neurovascular
- Orthopedics
- Spine
- ENT
- OB/GYN
- Ophthalmology
- General Surgery
- Urology
- Aesthetics
- Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Detailed analysis for each country:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Japan
- Brazil
- Russia
- India
- China
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Australia
- South Korea
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- New Zealand
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Chile
- South Africa
- Norway
- Sweden
- Turkey
- Poland
- Switzerland
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Denmark
- Finland
For more information visit: http://lsintel.com/medtech-insider-spv.php
