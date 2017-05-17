

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's job approval rating has fallen to a new low, according to the results of a Morning Consult/Politico poll released on Wednesday.



The poll found that 42 percent of registered voters approve of the job Trump is doing as president, down from 44 percent last week.



The percentage of voters that disapprove of Trump's job performance has also risen to 50 percent from 48 percent, reaching its highest level since House Republicans withdrew their healthcare bill in March.



Morning Consult noted the drop in Trump's approval rating comes as enthusiasm among his base continues to ebb.



While 84 percent of Trump voters still say they approve of his job performance, the percentage that strongly approve has dropped to 42 percent from 49 percent.



Seventy-nine percent of Republicans approve of Trump's job performance, while 80 percent of Democrats disapprove.



Trump's approval rating in the Morning Consult/Politico poll is still higher than in other polls, as a recent Quinnipiac University poll showed the president with a negative 36 percent to 58 percent approval rating.



The poll was conducted after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey but before reports said the president disclosed classified information to Russian officials and sought to quash a federal investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



The Morning Consult/Politico survey of 2,001 registered voters was conducted May 12th through 14th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX