Today Arion Bank completed an offering of 18-, 12-, 6- and 5-month commercial papers. In total, 30 bids were received for the total amount of ISK 5,360 million and offers worth ISK 3,260 million were accepted.



The 5-month series attracted 7 bids totaling ISK 900 million at a flat rate of 4.85% - 5.15%. Bids amounting to ISK 460 m at 5.02% flat rates were accepted.



The 6-month series attracted 13 bids totaling ISK 3,000 million in total at a flat rate of 4.85% - 5.15%. Bids amounting to ISK 2,300 m at 5.10% flat rates were accepted.



The 12-month series attracted 8 bids totaling ISK 1,300 million in total at a flat rate of 5.09% - 5.30%. Bids amounting to ISK 500 m at 5.17% flat rates were accepted



The 18-month series attracted 2 bids totaling ISK 160 million in total at a flat rate of 5.44% - 5.45%. All bids were rejected at this time.



The commercial papers are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland 19 May.



